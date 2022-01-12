ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Twice In 16 Days – Country House Deli Vandalized

By Bromo
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

For 45 years Bismarck has had the pleasure to have this place nestled in at 1045 E Interstate. We see it all the time as the years go by, some businesses come about, stick around for a while, and then one day they are gone. There may be new owners that...

hot975fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

“Coffee With A Cop” In Bismarck (Hold The Donuts)

Simple question I think, because there are so many people that feel uncomfortable around police. Is it the badge or gun? Do they just hate authority, or are they wanted by the law? I know that you have heard this a trillion times, but they are JUST people. They have a demanding, high stressful job, and every time they leave their house for work the men and women put their life on the line. When you see a police car behind you, no need to worry, they are simply out on the streets of Bismarck for our protection.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Will Bismarck Keep or Lose the Downtown Bird Scooters?

Were the Bird Scooters introduced to downtown Bismarck last year a success? The Bismarck City Commission says so. According to KX News, the Bismarck City Commission approved keeping the Bird Scooters downtown through December 31, 2022. Mayor Steve Bakken is in favor of the city keeping the Bird Scooters. He...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

A Police Officer’s Worst Nightmare – Domestic Assault

This is easily one of the biggest mysteries and fears for police officers all over the country. Have you ever had a chance to go on a ride-along with a police officer? It's pretty fascinating. I have experienced it twice, once in San Diego with a sheriff and then about 6 years ago in Minot. Both times I have been given the same answer to the question of "What is one of the most unpredictable, underrated calls you have to respond to?" Domestic assault. The situation can turn on you in a matter of seconds.
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

Fargo Says “No Thanks” To Mask Requirement

Pretty amazing how fast time goes by, remember when everything seemed to shut down?. Seems like just yesterday when almost everywhere we went, everyone, it seems wore a mask. COVID-19 came in like a fast-moving train bringing a quick halt to local businesses ( some of them shutting down for good ), and we had our masks at the ready anytime we were out and about. Life slowly starting to get complicated, and frustrating. Almost all of what we had taken for granted was evaporating, and many people were against anything to do with proposed city-wide mask requirements. Their freedom and rights were being restricted. Schools made it mandatory for everyone to wear them.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
Hot 97-5

Find Out Why All Standalone Starbucks Locations in Bismarck are Closed

Did you notice that several Bismarck Starbucks locations are closed?. Yesterday afternoon, my coworker informed me that she was in need of something caffeinated and delicious from Starbucks only to discover that she could not get her Starbucks fix. She had tried to get her coffee at THREE of the five Starbucks locations in Bismarck. Sadly, they were all closed. And, this morning, we found out the reason why.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

A Garbage Of A Human Beings Effort Denied By Judge

Sorry if the title of this story is a little insensitive but most people would agree that this scum doesn't deserve a damn thing. I saw this over the weekend and many comments I read were of complete surprise that this horrible man was still alive. Why are we still wasting our time with a human being that showed no remorse for an unthinkable act back in 2003, Alfonso Rodriguez Jr was arrested for the disappearance of University of North Dakota student Dru Sjodin. Her body was eventually found near Crookston, Minnesota. According to wikipedia.org "The trial was held in federal court because Sjodin had been taken across state lines. This meant that Rodriguez was eligible to receive the death penalty if convicted..." North Dakota and Minnesota do not have the death penalty.
POLITICS
Hot 97-5

Woman Prevents Stranger from Entering Her Car at North Dakota Target

A North Dakota woman is warning the public about her disturbing encounter at the Grand Forks Target. I recently saw a disturbing Facebook post about a North Dakota woman's recent Target Pick-Up run. A woman named Liz Hoffner posted that she was parked in a pick-up spot when she noticed a man approaching her vehicle. Good thing she was paying attention because she was able to quickly lock her doors before the man made an attempt to enter her vehicle.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Hot 97-5

Shocking School Threat In Bismarck – No Joke About It

Here is hoping what happened in Bismarck today can set a clear example of a "joke" that can cause terror. I understand that kids can make mistakes, like all of us. But in this arena, there is NO room for jokes, not even an inch. Pretending to produce violence in a school can bring back so many memories of past shootings, that took innocent lives and destroyed families. It's downright horrendous to think that such individuals would think nothing of it to plan and pull off such a dangerous stunt, even if was an intended joke. Think I'm overreacting just a bit? Fortunately, the Bismarck Police Department takes this extremely seriously also.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Country House Deli#The Country House Deli
Hot 97-5

Avoid Being A Statistic Here In Bismarck/Mandan

It's really not that difficult when you get right down to it. We hear the ads on the radio, read about it on social media, and yet there are still those people who refuse to do the little things, which could cost them money and possibly their life someday. Ironically it just takes a second to do the most important and preventive thing you can do and on the other hand, less than a second of bad judgment can bring a whole list of trouble.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Hot 97-5

A Hail Of Bullets On New Years Day In Dickinson

Most people are ringing in the New Year wearing goofy paper hats and sipping champagne, rather than shooting guns at each other. The crazy sounds of a New Year. The traditional countdown, saying goodbye to 2021, and then all the festivities reach a peak as the fireworks blast off into the skies for a promising new set of 365 days ahead. That's the protocol, right? Well, in Dickinson, North Dakota, just 30 minutes into 2022 things got pretty scary.
DICKINSON, ND
Hot 97-5

What is Being Done to Remove All the Ice Around Bismarck-Mandan?

The Bismarck-Mandan area is pretty much covered in a sheet of glass. I would like to think that I am not a nervous winter driver. But holy moly has it been sketchy driving around Bismarck-Mandan the past few weeks. Like, the whole place has turned into a skating rink - sidewalks, highways, parking lots and all. What is the deal with every outdoor surface in the area being left frozen and slippery?
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Hot 97-5

6 Things Not To Leave In A Freezing North Dakota Vehicle

We just broke out of a pretty significant North Dakota cold snap. Overnight lows around 20 plus below and subzero highs are not a great way to ring in the New Year. Thankfully, we're getting a couple of days to warm up before we dive back into tundra temperatures for the middle part of the week.
TRAFFIC
Hot 97-5

Have You Ever Blown Off Jury Duty In Bismarck/Mandan?

Like so many others, I have the ability to see if I have any mail to be delivered that day. It's a preview if you will, and I see the title of the e-mail 'USPS Informed', so I open it up to check what I'll be getting later that day - basically a snapshot of what my mail looks like. Last Thursday I saw I was going to receive something addressed from Jackie Keller Clerk Of District Court. This is one of the reasons why the "Getting a look at what's to be soon in your mailbox later that day" is unsettling, what can this possibly be? A co-worker told me that it was probably a jury summons, he was right.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
Hot 97-5

Encouraging News Out Of Fargo (Amazing Actually)

The 'Day After' is always the worst when it comes to reading about the realities of impaired drivers. Another New Years's Eve has come and gone. Pretty soon we can get back to our normal routine, the holidays are over. Through the stretch from Thanksgiving to New Years Day, relatives coming to town, going out to eat, and attending parties are all part of the traditions. So is alcohol. When I refer to the 'Day After' we usually wake up on January 2nd and read about arrests made on New Year's Eve pertaining to DUI's ( driving under the influence ) and sadly tragic deaths caused by simple lack of judgments. The news is always grim, but not this year.
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

WHY Can’t We Do That Here In Bismarck?

Stop me if you have heard this question before, I guarantee you have. We drive by this huge place without even blinking an eye, and not a second ticks by in our bank of memories about the good old days. What once was a sprawling discount store at 2625 State Street in Bismarck, now is just an old lonely deserted Kmart. On a crowded weekend, this place shined, people shopping and looking for the best possible deals they can get, and now it sadly sits silent. So here is the question, what would you like to see develop here? Most people will shout out ideas of entertainment, or maybe a brand new food store. Fargo, North Dakota went through the same exact situation last year. The future looks very bright for them, and I personally believe the sun could shine here in Bismarck as well.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Father/Daughter Helping Neighbors In Bismarck

One of the demons all North Dakotans know about is snow. Where and what to do with it comes into play during wintertime. I live in an apartment building, and just recently discovered the DON'TS when it comes to snow removal. Sure we have people come and plow our parking lot from time to time, but when mother nature drops another load of the white stuff suddenly, well some people get out their shovel and basically fend for themself-as in clearing out their designated parking spot and tossing the snow anywhere they can ( like on to their neighbor's slot ) This, of course, causes problems.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

10 More Towns In North Dakota Nobody Can Pronounce

You might recall my article from May of 2020, "The Top 10 Most Mispronounced City Names in North Dakota." If you need a refresher you can read about them here. If I had to rewrite that article, I can tell you right now I would've probably moved "Mandan" to number one. It's absolutely amazing to me how people mostly from outside of our state say "Man-Din." I have no idea how you can "Din" from "Man-Dan?" It blows my mind. Every time I hear a commercial on a non-Townsquare Media radio station, that was obviously cut from outside of our market, you get a lot of "Man-Din's." It's pretty sad they don't bother to redo them.
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

Open Intersections: Bismarck Drivers Need A Refresher

The development I live in has a private Facebook page. There was a thread recently concerning how people in our development need a refresher when it comes to how to drive into an open intersection. We have no stop signs in our development, only open intersections. Well, there was an accident recently near my house that more than likely could've been avoided if the people in my development simply remembered the rules at open intersections. That's right, jog your memory and think back to what you learned in Drivers Ed.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Should Every Police Officer In The Country Wear A Body Cam?

Think about what it would be like to have every second of your day at work captured on a body cam?. Well, I think it's pretty safe to say that about 99% of our jobs aren't that exciting or controversial, no offense. However, the men and women in law enforcement that put on a uniform and go out on the streets every day are accountable for every action they take. Now try and imagine what that would be like, my opinion is that I would absolutely want to wear one, just in case a situation came up and I would be able to be accounted for.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy