ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal workers must be vaccinated or get weekly testing

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwWmQ_0djz2RZQ00
Virus Outbreak Universal-Vaccines FILE - Signs about social distancing and other protocols are seen about the theme park as guests walk by at Universal Orlando Resort Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Company officials said Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 that workers at Universal’s theme parks must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or be required to take a test every week. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Starting next month, workers at Universal Orlando's theme parks will have to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing in order to comply with federal guidelines, company officials said Wednesday.

A majority of workers already are vaccinated. The new policy doesn't affect guests.

Under federal regulations that took effect Monday, companies with 100 or more employees must require workers to be vaccinated or mandate unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly COVID testing. The regulations are being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Workers at Universal’s theme parks must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or be required to take a test every week, Universal officials said in a statement. They said the company initially will provide free, onsite testing.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members has been our ongoing focus during the pandemic,” the statement said. “We will also be monitoring legal action involving these regulations by a variety of state and private interests and will adapt accordingly if there are changes."

Last fall, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure prohibiting private businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear. The federal law trumps Florida's.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Businesses react to ruling against Biden vaccine mandate

For companies that were waiting to hear from the U.S. Supreme Court before deciding whether to require vaccinations or regular coronavirus testing for workers, the next move is up to them. Many large corporations were silent on Thursday's ruling by the high court to block a requirement that workers at...
LABOR ISSUES
WPXI Pittsburgh

Teachers confront half-empty classrooms as virus surges

Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus. The widespread absences have only added to the difficulty of keeping students on...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B

BOSTON — (AP) — Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay over $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices. The settlement with 39 state attorneys...
BOSTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WPXI Pittsburgh

WVa health partnership includes products preparedness center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A public-private health care partnership will launch a products preparedness center in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced. The center will be located in Morgantown, involves a more than $50 million investment for the state and will create more than 125 jobs, Justice said in a news release Wednesday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. Kennedy, a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Ap#Universal Orlando#Covid#The U S Supreme Court#The Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh

Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Months after requesting documents from more than a dozen social platforms, the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas targeting Twitter, Meta, Reddit and YouTube after lawmakers said the companies' initial responses were inadequate. The committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, demanded records...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

US to allow teen semi drivers in test apprenticeship program

DETROIT — (AP) — The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program. Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program required by Congress to help ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their home states.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wisconsin Gov. Evers' reelection pitch: democracy is at risk

JANESVILLE, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is known for his folksy demeanor, sprinkling his speeches with “by gollys” and the occasional PG-rated swear word. To win reelection, the 70-year-old grandfather and former teacher is trying to convince voters that he’s also a valiant defender of democracy and the lone figure ensuring their votes will still matter in 2024 and beyond.
WISCONSIN STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
70K+
Followers
86K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy