Grains mostly lower Livestock mixed

It was a gloomy and lethargic day for the livestock complex as the markets closed lower and the cash market didn’t see much interest. It was a gloomy day throughout the livestock complex as the futures market had a cold demeanor about it and the livestock contracts couldn’t help but trade lower. The biggest fundamental hindrance for both the cattle and hog markets is the slow chain speeds in which packing plants are running, because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO