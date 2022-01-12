Ellis and Galajda Named To Hobey Baker Fan Ballot

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Forward Max Ellis and goaltender Matthew Galajda have been named to the Hobey Baker Award’s Phase One Fan Ballot.

Given annually to college hockey’s top player, the Hobey Baker Award includes candidates exhibiting the exceptional character traits of the award’s namesake, Hobey Baker, with consideration given to scholastic achievement and sportsmanship.

To vote, visit the website www.hobeybaker.com/vote.

Ellis leads the Irish in goals (14) and points (24) this season and ranks tied for second in assists (10). The Canton, Michigan, native is currently tied for fourth in the nation in scoring and is tied for the NCAA lead with two shorthanded goals. The junior earned Big Ten First Star of the Week honors on Nov. 23 following a three-point and two-goal weekend in two games against Wisconsin. Ellis has netted two overtime game winners this season, including one on the road against Michigan (Nov. 20) to complete his first career hat trick and a last second score to knock off Penn State (Jan. 8).

Galadja has pitched two shutouts in his first season with the Irish. The graduate transfer from Cornell has allowed the second fewest goals (23) and ranks second in goals against average (1.92) the Big Ten this season. The Aurora, Ontario, native boasts a 9-3-0 record this year, which is good for the seventh best win percentage (.750) in the NCAA. Galajda is one win shy of 70 for his college career, and the experienced goaltender currently ranks tied for third in NCAA Division I men’s hockey history with 21 career shutouts. He has earned two Big Ten Third Star of the Week honors so far this season (Oct. 26, Nov. 16).

Phase two of fan balloting will come from the list of Top Ten Hobey Baker finalists beginning March 17 and closing March 27. The fans’ vote accounts for a full one percent of the total ballot in each phase in selecting this year’s award recipient.

The 2022 Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced from a field of three Hobey Hat Trick finalists on Friday, April 8, 2022 during the NCAA Frozen Four Championship in Boston. The award ceremony will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network and streamed live at hobeybaker.com.

Up Next for the Irish