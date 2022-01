The women who are being considered for nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series are masters of the craft, actresses who know how to deliver more than jokes bring us deeper stories than ever before. Comedy has evolved over the years into much more than just cracking jokes; the stories have also become layered with emotional performances that ask much more of an actor to perform. That’s why receiving a SAG nomination for one’s work is so critical: it’s coming from their peers.

