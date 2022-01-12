ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins’ Trade Targets on the Buffalo Sabres

By Shane Seney
The Hockey Writers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Penguins continued their winning ways against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, and with Evgeni Malkin back in the lineup, the sky is the limit. The team is sitting pretty in a playoff spot, and both general manager Ron Hextall and president of hockey operations Brian Burke recently mentioned that...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Hextall Blasted by Clarke, Malkin & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Bobby Clarke Let Loose on Ron...
96.1 The Breeze

The Buffalo Sabres Have No Goalies Left?

While the Buffalo Bills have had great success lately, the same cannot be said for the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have not made the playoffs since 2011 and it looks like they won't make it once again in 2022. They currently sit 14 points out of a wild card playoff spot.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: 6 Teams Interested in Kane, is it Malkin Day?

And away we go with a FULL news day. Reports out of Toronto indicate more than a handful of teams interested in embattled power forward Evander Kane, whom the San Jose Sharks willfully cut loose this week after banishing him to the AHL for the foreseeable future. Further reports indicate the deal could go down this week. Our Montreal Hockey Hockey Now friends stirred NHL trade rumors with sources who indicated the Edmonton Oilers and others are poking around for assets. Jack Eichel will soon return, and is Tuesday the day we see the galloping Evgeni Malkin return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup?
The Hockey Writers

3 Avalanche Trade Targets After Byram Injury

In the aftermath of their 5-4 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators, the Colorado Avalanche received negative but familiar news about rookie defenseman Bowen Byram. The young blueliner was stepping away from the team for personal reasons, later revealed to be related to lingering concussion problems stemming from a series of hits suffered over the course of the past few seasons. It’s another unfortunate twist in Byram’s short NHL career, made crueler given how well he had been playing to this point. The 2019 fourth-overall pick has scored 11 points in 18 games this season while playing over 19 minutes a night, fourth among Avalanche defensemen. Colorado is set at the top of their blue line rotation, with Cale Makar, Devon Toews, and Samuel Girard headlining the talented troupe.
ontheforecheck.com

Game Preview: Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres 1/13/22

The Nashville Predators are in action again tonight, hoping to extend their win streak against a Buffalo Sabres team that could really use a win of their own. The Preds remain without Filip Forsberg, and Mark Borowiecki is also not available due to the injury he sustained in Tuesday’s game.
The Hockey Writers

3 Former Devils Having Good Seasons, 3 Who Are Struggling

The New Jersey Devils have seen plenty of players come and go over the past few seasons. Some found themselves in the Stanley Cup Final, while others haven’t quite lived up to expectations. In honor of a new calendar year, let’s check in and see how some former players are doing.
lineups.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Buffalo Sabres Odds, Picks, and Predictions (1/11/22)

The Buffalo Sabres host the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Arena on Tuesday, January 11th, looking to snap their five-game losing streak. Tampa Bay is 2-2 in their last four contests: averaging 3.25 goals a game. The Sabres are 10-18-6 in sixth place in the Atlantic Division with 26 points. The Lightning are 23-9-5 and tied for first place in the Atlantic Division with 51 points. Tampa Bay’s game scheduled for Monday, January 10thagainst New Jersey was postponed due COVID-19 related issues affecting the Devils. In their only matchup of the season (10/25/21), Buffalo beat Tampa Bay 5-1 at home on the strength of 35 saves by Craig Anderson and two goals from Victor Olofsson.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Buffalo Sabres sign goaltender Michael Houser, update injury status of several players

The Buffalo Sabres are going to have a goaltending tandem of Aaron Dell and Michael Houser for a while. The team has signed the latter to a new one-year contract worth $750K at the NHL level, after announcing that Malcolm Subban, Dustin Tokarski and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen are all out at least on a week-to-week basis. Subban will be even longer than that, as he’s listed month-to-month with an upper-body injury. Craig Anderson remains out month-to-month as well.
iheart.com

Lightning Rout Sabres In Buffalo

The Tampa Bay Lightning (24-9-5) blew out the Buffalo Sabres (10-19-6) 6-1 on Tuesday night in Buffalo. The Lightning took the lead early with first period goals from Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli. In the second period, Nikita Kucherov scored twice and Steven Stamkos added another to make it 5-0.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Penguins, Ducks, Red Wings, Avalanche, Panthers

On this edition of the NHL Stat Corner, there is much to discuss, from teams reaching long-standing franchise marks to lots of goals and points. This covers every player and team stat and milestone from around the NHL over the past three days, featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, and much more.
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: California Blue

Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
