Penguins’ Trade Targets on the Buffalo Sabres

In the aftermath of their 5-4 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators, the Colorado Avalanche received negative but familiar news about rookie defenseman Bowen Byram. The young blueliner was stepping away from the team for personal reasons, later revealed to be related to lingering concussion problems stemming from a series of hits suffered over the course of the past few seasons. It’s another unfortunate twist in Byram’s short NHL career, made crueler given how well he had been playing to this point. The 2019 fourth-overall pick has scored 11 points in 18 games this season while playing over 19 minutes a night, fourth among Avalanche defensemen. Colorado is set at the top of their blue line rotation, with Cale Makar, Devon Toews, and Samuel Girard headlining the talented troupe.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO