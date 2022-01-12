ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Post Modest Gains in Wednesday's Trading On Wall Street

By IBT Contributor
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks recorded slight gains during Wednesday's trading on...

www.ibtimes.com

MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 6.75% to $1,031.56 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $211.93 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 0.20% to $48.76 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.32 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 5.71% to $210.17 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. Moderna Inc. closed $287.32 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
raleighnews.net

Wall Street under pressure, technology stocks plummet

NEW YORK, New York - Major falls in Amazon and Microsoft undermined U.S. stocks on Thursday. The technology sector took the brunt of the selling as investors continued to fret over inflation. A day after the CPI hit an annualized 7 percent, the December producer price index was revealed to have risen 0.20 percent month over month.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

JPMorgan Posts Q4 2021 Profit Beating Wall Street Estimates, JPM Stock Up 5%

Banking giant JPMorgan revealed a profit for the fourth quarter exceeded Wall Street’s estimates, but shares retraced by 3%. Leading American multinational investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) posted a profit for the fourth quarter on Friday, January 14th. Even though the bank’s figures surpassed the expectations by analysts, its shares dipped by 3.7% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 2.03% to $326.48 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.51% to 14,806.81 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $57.85 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Salesforce and Apple cutting about 116 points off the Dow's price

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rising 47 points, or 0.1%, to buck the selloff in the broader market, but it be up a lot more if it wasn't for the blue-chip barometer's biggest technology components. The biggest drag on the Dow is Microsoft Corp.'s stock , which is down $8.64, or 2.7%, followed by fellow software giant Salesforce.com Inc. shares , which shed $7.22, or 3.0%. Throw in the $1.75, or 1.0%, drop in Apple Inc.'s stock , and those components were shaving a combined 116 points off the Dow's price. Elsewhere, Cisco Systems Inc.'s stock slipped 30 cents, or 0.5%, but was just a 2-point drag on the Dow, while Intel Corp. shares edged down 52 cents, or 0.9%, to cut 3 points off the Dow. Meanwhile, International Business Machines Corp.'s stock was the Dow's lone tech gainer and smallest tech component by market capitalization, rising $1.70, or 1.3%, to add about 11 points to the Dow.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Stocks Retreat As Fed Officials Fan Rate Hike Fears

Stock markets retreated Friday as a string of top Federal Reserve officials pressed their cases for fighting inflation, raising concerns the bank will embark on an aggressive campaign that could see four interest rate hikes this year. London's losses were capped and the British pound climbed as official data showed...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares skid, tracking Wall Street retreat

Asian shares slipped Friday after a retreat on Wall Street that left the Nasdaq composite down 2.5%. Tokyo fell nearly 2% but recovered some ground later in the session. Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul also were lower. China reported its global trade surplus surged nearly 30% in 2021 to $676.4 billion. The trade surplus in December swelled 20.8% over a year earlier to a monthly record of $94.4 billion, customs data showed Friday.Exports rose to $3.3 trillion in 2021 despite shortages of processor chips for smartphones and other products as global demand rebounded from the pandemic. Manufacturers also...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.93% to $1,106.22 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.23% to 15,188.39 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $137.27 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.27% higher to $321.26 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $0.84 short of its 52-week high ($322.10), which the company achieved on January 10th.
STOCKS

