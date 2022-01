A homeless man who jumped into action to rescue a Texas sheriff's deputy and others from a fiery car crash said he wishes he could have done more. "I'm homeless. I was doing some work for someone. I was taking some tools back when I heard 'boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,'" Johnny Walker told ABC 13. "I ran out here to see what it is and I saw a lot of cars, but I paid attention to the fire. My instincts were to go to that car and help him out, because he was crushed in on both sides."

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO