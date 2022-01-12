ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Yellowjackets' Creators Address Fan Theories Ahead of the Season 1 Finale (Exclusive)

KTVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowjackets creators and executive producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have read your theories and have a few thoughts. “I shouldn’t admit this but I have been, along with the entire cast and most of our EPs, trolling Reddit a little bit and watching Twitter a little bit,” Lyle tells ET....

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly React to Rip and Beth’s Season 4 Finale Surprise (Exclusive)

*Caution: Spoilers for the Yellowstone season 4 finale below!. After a tumultuous whirlwind romance, wedding bells are chiming in the Yellowstone season 4 finale. Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) tied the knot in expectedly unexpected fashion, and the stars opened up to ET's Cassie DiLaura about the surprising milestone in their characters' relationship.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dexter: New Blood' Finale Trailer Teases Nail-Biting Conclusion

The Dexter: New Blood season finale is only a week away, and a new trailer for the big episode is teasing a nail-biting conclusion. The 10-episode revival is possibly coming to an end next Sunday as there is currently no word on whether or not the show will continue, or if this is really the end for everyone's favorite TV serial killer. [Please note: Spoilers below for Dexter: New Blood.]
TV SERIES
Primetimer

This Is Us' final season feels like another end of an era for network TV

The sixth and final season is a "bittersweet moment for NBC and broadcast TV in general," says Michael Schneider. "This Is Us was an out-of-the-box smash, the kind that doesn’t come along often, and definitely not these days at the networks. The drama and ABC’s also-retiring comedy Black-ish represent two of the last broadcast series to achieve any sort of major recognition at the Primetime Emmys and other awards shows — another reason this feels a bit like one of those 'end of an era' moments for legacy media." As Schneider points out, "the entire television business has undergone a seismic shift since This Is Us debuted on NBC in (September) 2016. When (creator Dan) Fogelman first began pitching the series, streaming was in its infancy and fall TV launches came with major fanfare, and there was much higher awareness even for shows without major preexisting IP. At the time, prestige TV was still emerging from its dark, antihero era. Family dramas without a gritty edge weren’t getting much traction in primetime anymore. This Is Us flew in the face of that, bringing relationship-driven series back to the forefront." This Is Us star Mandy Moore remembers being told early on that This Is Us' success signaled the end of an era. “Like: ‘This is the last monolith as network television," she says. "You guys are a part of something really special.’ Who knows if that’s really going to be the case. But it does feel like that in certain respects. I mean, our viewing habits have changed.” Fellow This Is Us star Chrissy Metz adds: “We were actually one of the shows that people would stand around when we were (still) at our watercoolers at the offices, talking to each other and wanting to watch it week to week instead of bingeing it.”
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Watch the New Trailer for 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1

Netflix has dropped off a new trailer for part one of the final season of Ozark, which is slated to premiere on the streamer later this month. The series centers on Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney), who become involved with Missouri criminals upon moving to the Ozarks to continue laundering money. The latest trailer sees the Byrde family attempt to navigate a deal between the FBI and Felix Solis’ drug lord Omar Navarro.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Conners season 4 episode 10 spoilers: The saga of Mark

Are you prepared for The Conners season 4 episode 10 on ABC next week? Isn’t it nice to have the series back on the air? There’s some good stuff coming up this month, but also some bad news for Mark. At the start of this upcoming episode, let’s...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowjackets#The Creators#Showtime
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

Yellowstone Fan Theory Explains the Meaning of Kayce's Finale Hallucination

The following contains spoilers for the Yellowstone season 4 finale. Yellowstone’s season 4 finale ended in a bang: Jamie confronting his biological father Garrett Randall, and in doing so, finally avenging the Dutton attack and choosing John over Garrett in a season-long loyalty conflict. John’s other son, Kayce, after...
TV SERIES
The Oregonian

Midseason TV 2022: Premiere dates for new and returning shows

The new year will soon be here, which means staying inside, snug and out of the weather, seems like an especially good idea. Fortunately, the winter also brings 2022 midseason premieres, which range from the return of old favorites to the debut of new series. Here’s a round-up of notable returns and premieres coming in the first few months of 2022.
TV SERIES
TVLine

How I Met Your Father EPs Confirm New Show Is Set in the HIMYM Universe

Don’t call it a reboot. That was the plea from How I Met Your Father co-creator Isaac Aptaker during the Hulu comedy’s virtual appearance at Tuesday’s Television Critics Association winter press tour. “People keep referring to the show as a ‘reboot,’ and it’s not a reboot,” he said, before referring to HIMYF as a “standalone sequel.” “It’s set in the world of the previous show, but it’s really its own thing,” the executive producer clarified. “That said, we love How I Met Your Mother,” and original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, as well as original director/EP Pamela Fryman, are...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Yellowjackets viewers share dream casting choices for adult version of Jackie

uNew TV show Yellowjackets has generating a huge number of theories ahead of its first season finale.The series follows a girl’s soccer team whose plane crashes in the wilderness on their way to play the Nationals.Viewers learn they were missing for 19 months – but over the course of that time, become a cannibalistic clan led by an unknown character, known as the “antler queen”The show also follows the adult version of the characters who make it out of the wilderness alive and become celebrities. However, 20 years later, the secret of what actually went down after their plane crashed...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Sopranos' Star Joining Season 2 of Hit HBO Series

When the second season of White Lotus opens its doors, a familiar face to HBO viewers will be there to meet them. The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli was cast in The White Lotus Season 2 in the lead role, Deadline reported Wednesday. The White Lotus was a surprise hit for HBO and was initially planned as a limited series before its success inspired HBO to renew the show as an anthology series.
TV SERIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

‘Yellowjackets’ Reveals the Identity of the Blackmailer, Plus Who Dies? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1 Episode 9 “Doomcoming.”]. The Yellowjackets hold their version of a homecoming in the wilderness following their plane crash — hence the title for the penultimate episode. Things get pretty wild and they nearly sacrifice Travis (Kevin Alves), due to their accidental ingestion of shrooms (Misty’s doing), the present-day timeline includes a murder and the revelation of who’s blackmailing them as adults.
TV SERIES

