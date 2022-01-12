Bradley Cooper Reveals the Christmas Present That Disappointed His 4-Year-Old Daughter Lea

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. This Christmas, one of the gifts I gave my 7-year-old, “James,” was a panda bear plush. Ever since he watched Kung Fu Panda a few months ago, he’s been obsessed with pandas. Because of this, I assumed that he’d love his new toy. Unfortunately, James is convinced that the panda is haunted and has been trying to destroy it. This all started a few days after Christmas when James ran into my bedroom at night crying because the panda was “making scary faces at him.” I moved the panda into the play room, and he was able to fall asleep after that. A few days later, James told me that the panda had apparently told him that it was an evil toy and that it was haunted. He said that he tried to stomp on the panda and “get rid of the mean ghost.” I also caught him trying to bury the panda under the snow. I’ve told him that I will not allow the panda to harm him and have offered to “teach the ghost not to be evil,” but he believes that no matter what, the panda will come and get him. My husband has suggested that we keep the panda in one of our bedroom closets until James gets a bit older, but I don’t know if it’s even worth it. While it is disappointing that James is having such a strong negative reaction to the gift I got him, part of me thinks it would just be easier if we gave the panda away. What should we do about the panda?

KIDS ・ 7 DAYS AGO