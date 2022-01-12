ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Cooper Reveals the Christmas Present That Disappointed His 4-Year-Old Daughter Lea

KTVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradley Cooper's daughter wasn't totally pleased with her Christmas gift. The 47-year-old actor appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and revealed what his daughter, Lea's, biggest complaint was about her long-awaited present. Cooper shares the 4-year-old with his ex, Irina Shayk. "For those of...

www.ktvb.com

