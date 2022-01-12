ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 12 Weather with Sven: Latest on Friday winter storm

By Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard
Bring Me The News
 1 day ago
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest details on Friday's winter storm.

You can get the full write-up coverage of the winter storm on our Weather MN blog right here.

Jake Wells

The Northeast Is Seeing Frigid Cold This Week

cold weatherPhoto by Arisa Chattasa (Upsplash/Creative Commons) Been outside lately? If you're freezing, know that you're not alone! On Monday, over 15 million people were under wind chill alerts stretching from the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the interior Northeast and New England according to NBC News.
Bring Me The News

