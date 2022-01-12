Twice In 16 Days – Country House Deli Vandalized

Pretty amazing how fast time goes by, remember when everything seemed to shut down?. Seems like just yesterday when almost everywhere we went, everyone, it seems wore a mask. COVID-19 came in like a fast-moving train bringing a quick halt to local businesses ( some of them shutting down for good ), and we had our masks at the ready anytime we were out and about. Life slowly starting to get complicated, and frustrating. Almost all of what we had taken for granted was evaporating, and many people were against anything to do with proposed city-wide mask requirements. Their freedom and rights were being restricted. Schools made it mandatory for everyone to wear them.
