ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Twice In 16 Days – Country House Deli Vandalized

By Bromo
SuperTalk 1270
SuperTalk 1270
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

For 45 years Bismarck has had the pleasure to have this place nestled in at 1045 E Interstate. We see it all the time as the years go by, some businesses come about, stick around for a while, and then one day they are gone. There may be new owners that...

supertalk1270.com

Comments / 1

Related
SuperTalk 1270

“Coffee With A Cop” In Bismarck (Hold The Donuts)

Simple question I think, because there are so many people that feel uncomfortable around police. Is it the badge or gun? Do they just hate authority, or are they wanted by the law? I know that you have heard this a trillion times, but they are JUST people. They have a demanding, high stressful job, and every time they leave their house for work the men and women put their life on the line. When you see a police car behind you, no need to worry, they are simply out on the streets of Bismarck for our protection.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Twin Cities Bars, Restaurants, Venues To Ramp Up Requirements

On Wednesday, Minneapolis and Saint Paul Mayors dropped new requirements. In both cities changes coming on January 19, Ticketed events will see changes beginning January 26th. Mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter announced their respective cities would institute a proof of vaccination or negative test taken within 72 hours for “customers at all places people eat or drink” – noting it would include stadium events, but schools and hospitals would be exempt. An explicit expiration date for the mandate was not provided.
RESTAURANTS
SuperTalk 1270

Fargo Says “No Thanks” To Mask Requirement

Pretty amazing how fast time goes by, remember when everything seemed to shut down?. Seems like just yesterday when almost everywhere we went, everyone, it seems wore a mask. COVID-19 came in like a fast-moving train bringing a quick halt to local businesses ( some of them shutting down for good ), and we had our masks at the ready anytime we were out and about. Life slowly starting to get complicated, and frustrating. Almost all of what we had taken for granted was evaporating, and many people were against anything to do with proposed city-wide mask requirements. Their freedom and rights were being restricted. Schools made it mandatory for everyone to wear them.
FARGO, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Will Bismarck Keep or Lose the Downtown Bird Scooters?

Were the Bird Scooters introduced to downtown Bismarck last year a success? The Bismarck City Commission says so. According to KX News, the Bismarck City Commission approved keeping the Bird Scooters downtown through December 31, 2022. Mayor Steve Bakken is in favor of the city keeping the Bird Scooters. He...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Open Apology To A ND Family Who Just Lost Their Loved One

I am writing this story for one sole reason, to apologize to a family who just lost a loved one. On Christmas day there was an accident on Ward County Highway 15 between Minot and the Burlington area. A young man by the name of Matthew Melbarzdis, 23, was driving home when he lost control of his vehicle due to the slippery road conditions - a combination of snow and ice. Matthew and his truck ended up in a ditch, where he was trapped as it flipped onto its roof. First responders showed up and extracted him from the vehicle and transported Melbarzdis to the hospital.
MINOT, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Woman Prevents Stranger from Entering Her Car at North Dakota Target

A North Dakota woman is warning the public about her disturbing encounter at the Grand Forks Target. I recently saw a disturbing Facebook post about a North Dakota woman's recent Target Pick-Up run. A woman named Liz Hoffner posted that she was parked in a pick-up spot when she noticed a man approaching her vehicle. Good thing she was paying attention because she was able to quickly lock her doors before the man made an attempt to enter her vehicle.
GRAND FORKS, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Avoid Being A Statistic Here In Bismarck/Mandan

It's really not that difficult when you get right down to it. We hear the ads on the radio, read about it on social media, and yet there are still those people who refuse to do the little things, which could cost them money and possibly their life someday. Ironically it just takes a second to do the most important and preventive thing you can do and on the other hand, less than a second of bad judgment can bring a whole list of trouble.
SOCIAL MEDIA
SuperTalk 1270

Check Out This Major Grammatical Error on an Advertisement for a North Dakota College

Whoever made this bus stop advertisement for Bismarck State College made a BIG boo-boo:. Did you spot the grammatical error in the picture?. In case you are unaware of the error, the sign should say, "Your future's just a short ride away." Instead, it says, "You're future's just a short ride away." Why is "you're" incorrect? "You're" is incorrect because the ad says, "YOU ARE future's just a short ride away." Whereas "your" shows ownership of an individual's future.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Country House Deli#The Country House Deli
SuperTalk 1270

What is Being Done to Remove All the Ice Around Bismarck-Mandan?

The Bismarck-Mandan area is pretty much covered in a sheet of glass. I would like to think that I am not a nervous winter driver. But holy moly has it been sketchy driving around Bismarck-Mandan the past few weeks. Like, the whole place has turned into a skating rink - sidewalks, highways, parking lots and all. What is the deal with every outdoor surface in the area being left frozen and slippery?
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

6 Things Not To Leave In A Freezing North Dakota Vehicle

We just broke out of a pretty significant North Dakota cold snap. Overnight lows around 20 plus below and subzero highs are not a great way to ring in the New Year. Thankfully, we're getting a couple of days to warm up before we dive back into tundra temperatures for the middle part of the week.
TRAFFIC
SuperTalk 1270

Have You Ever Blown Off Jury Duty In Bismarck/Mandan?

Like so many others, I have the ability to see if I have any mail to be delivered that day. It's a preview if you will, and I see the title of the e-mail 'USPS Informed', so I open it up to check what I'll be getting later that day - basically a snapshot of what my mail looks like. Last Thursday I saw I was going to receive something addressed from Jackie Keller Clerk Of District Court. This is one of the reasons why the "Getting a look at what's to be soon in your mailbox later that day" is unsettling, what can this possibly be? A co-worker told me that it was probably a jury summons, he was right.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Father/Daughter Helping Neighbors In Bismarck

One of the demons all North Dakotans know about is snow. Where and what to do with it comes into play during wintertime. I live in an apartment building, and just recently discovered the DON'TS when it comes to snow removal. Sure we have people come and plow our parking lot from time to time, but when mother nature drops another load of the white stuff suddenly, well some people get out their shovel and basically fend for themself-as in clearing out their designated parking spot and tossing the snow anywhere they can ( like on to their neighbor's slot ) This, of course, causes problems.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
SuperTalk 1270

Open Intersections: Bismarck Drivers Need A Refresher

The development I live in has a private Facebook page. There was a thread recently concerning how people in our development need a refresher when it comes to how to drive into an open intersection. We have no stop signs in our development, only open intersections. Well, there was an accident recently near my house that more than likely could've been avoided if the people in my development simply remembered the rules at open intersections. That's right, jog your memory and think back to what you learned in Drivers Ed.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

A True Miracle In North Dakota On Christmas Day

When a miracle happens on Christmas day it's a blessing we should never forget. Of course, a miracle on any given day demands attention. This one though happened with people who take such things in stride, whose job it is to provide protection and who save lives. Can you imagine having a job like that, wherein just a split second, your actions can make a difference in someone's life.
CELEBRITIES
SuperTalk 1270

What Were The 2021 Top Groceries Delivered In Bismarck & Mandan?

Instacart is a grocery pick-up and delivery service available in the Bismarck/Mandan area. Its clients include Sam's Club, Costco, Dan's Supermarket, Natural Grocers, Petco, Target, Big Lots, and more. Personally, I've never ordered online and pulled up to just to load up. I'm a guy that absolutely despises shopping and...
MANDAN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Is It Legal Push Snow Into Your Neighbors Yard In Bismarck?

We now have more snow in Bismarck than we did all of last season. Something tells me this is going to be a more typical Bismarck winter. I remember last year after we had a minor snowfall event, my neighbor across the street decided to push some of his driveway snow into my ditch. I didn't think much about it at the time. To be honest, I've never had a neighbor do this before, but it got me thinking if this is even legal?
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Why Do People Keep Their Pets Outside When it is Dangerously Cold in North Dakota?

Since winter rolled into North Dakota last weekend, the temperatures have gotten dangerously cold. In the final week of December 2021, Mother Nature hit us with a frigid cold snap. And it is dangerous. At the time of this post, it is -2 degrees with a wind chill of -19 degrees. And the National Weather Service predicts that the temperatures will be dipping down to -16 wind chill with a -25 degree wind chill. And it will be even colder by the time New Year's Eve hits!
ENVIRONMENT
SuperTalk 1270

‘Tis The Season’ To Give Anonymously In Bismarck

Not only during Christmas time, but people give from their heart all year round. What's the first thing you think of when you hear the word Anonymous? To me, it spells out a lot of things. I immediately think of a kind modest soul who has just one goal. He or she is doing their part to help out someone in need or to show their appreciation, their personal gratitude to an individual or group without drawing any attention to themself. That gesture alone demands your respect. This kind of thing happens all year round.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

My Favorite Street In Bismarck For Christmas Lights

I was dropping off my hunting buddy last night at his home when I noticed a line of cars waiting to turn on to a street. I asked him what's going on? He said, "Oh, that's people waiting to turn into Candy Cane Lane." "Candy Cane Lane," I said, "What on earth are we talking about?" I've only lived in Bismarck for a couple of years and I had not heard of this little Christmas gem.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
261
Followers
495
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy