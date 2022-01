Are These The Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Invest In Right Now?. When it comes to answering the question of what stocks to buy today, consumer discretionary stocks could be standing out in the stock market now. For the most part, this section of the market is in an interesting spot, to say the least. On one hand, there are the latest weekly initial jobless claims to consider. The latest claims sit at 230,000, versus expectations of 200,000. On the other hand, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sees the U.S. economy withstanding rising interest rates and ‘short-lived’ effects from Omicron.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO