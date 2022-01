Boris Johnson has insisted he was right to stick with England’s Plan B coronavirus measures despite rapidly rising hospital admissions, soaring case rates and staff shortages hitting the NHS.The Prime Minister told MPs the Cabinet had agreed to keep the existing domestic restrictions but eased travel testing rules.He also confirmed plans being implemented across the UK to end the requirement for confirmatory PCR tests for asymptomatic people who test positive using a lateral flow device (LFD).An estimated 3.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 31, up from 2.3 million in the week to December...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO