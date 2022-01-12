ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Insurance Third Party Administrator Market Analysis Report 2021-2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Home Energy Management Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Product Type (Lighting Controls, Self-Monitoring Systems and Services, Programmable Communicating Thermostats, Advanced Central Controllers, and Intelligent HVAC Controllers) and Technology (Z-Wave, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis...

ZigBee Market Statistics - 2027 | | Rewriting Long Term Growth Story |

Surge in demand for smart homes with ZigBee enabled devices across the globe is the major factor that drives market growth. In addition, increase in adoption of ZigBee products and services across different industry verticals is expected to supplement the ZigBee market growth. However, low data transfer speed and short-range...
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market worth $22.8 billion by 2030

According to the new market research report "Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by End Use (Automotive, Non-automotive), Battery Chemistry, Battery Components, Recycling Process (Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Physical/ Mechanical Process), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2021 to USD 22.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The rising demand for electric vehicles to control the increasing pollution levels has spurred the consumption of lithium-ion batteries. Since these have lower self-discharge rates than other rechargeable cells such as Ni-Cad and NiMH, they offer high energy and power density and are thus used in various applications, from cellular phones, industrial equipment, to electric-drive vehicles.
Taiwan Fragrance Ingredients Market Size, Trend, Type, Application, Region, Forecasts | $7.7 million by 2030

According to the latest report published by Allied Market Research, "Taiwan Fragrance Ingredients Market by Type (Natural Ingredients and Synthetic Ingredients) and Application (Hair Care, Personal Care, Fabric Care, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030", the Taiwan fragrance ingredients industry was estimated at $5.9 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $7.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.74% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Sports Analytics Market is Expected to Garner $6.376 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 40.40%

The global sports analytics market generated $425.76 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $6.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 40.40% from 2019 to 2026. Growing demand for real-time data access, rise in amount of on-field data, and surge in demand for predictive insights into fan preferences drive the growth of the global sports analytics market. However, high maintenance and investment costs and lack of awareness about technology in sports hinder the market growth. On the other hand, availability of cost-effective and high-end computing solutions and rise in demands of analytics for complex data streaming create new opportunities in the sports analytics market.
Cyber Security in BFSI Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Skybox Security, Trend Micro, FireEye

The Latest Released Cyber Security in BFSI market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Cyber Security in BFSI market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Cyber Security in BFSI market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, CSC Computer Sciences Limited, The 41st Parameter, Inc., Skybox Security, Inc, Trend Micro Inc., FireEye, Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. & BAE Systems..
Smart Highway Market Worth $92.38 Billion by 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 18.7%

The global smart highway market garnered $23.67 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $92.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2019 to 2026. Major industry players - ABB Ltd, ALE International, AT&T Inc., Cisco System Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG CSN, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE and Siemens AG.
Tower Crane Market Development by Trends, Competitive Analysis and Key Manufacturers Report 2021-2030

The latest study on the Global Tower Crane Market covers a wide range of organizations from different regions. It offers comprehensive information based on market developments, competitions, and challenges faced by the industry. With this, the report also involves the key strategies followed among the market players, major market determinants, and recent trends that help the industry to expand. The report provides intense data from 2021-2030 and forecasted data till 2030 along with product outlines and other growth factors.
Auto Repair Shop Software Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Autodesk, Identifix, Alldata

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Auto Repair Shop Software Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Auto Repair Shop Software market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Auto Repair Shop...
Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Value to Cross $5.78 Billion by 2027 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

The global integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market was pegged at $2.34 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $5.78 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027. Major industry players - Oracle, Accruent, Nuvolo, SAP SE, Planon Corporation, iOFFICE, Inc., Spacewell International, IBM, Archibus,...
Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market to Reach $33.9 Billion by 2023

North America dominates this market presently, followed by Europe. In 2016, China dominated the Asia-Pacific market; similarly, the UK led the overall market in the European region. According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Emotion Detection and Recognition Market by Software Tool, Application, Technology, and End...
Transfer Case Market - 4WD Type to Rake at $ 14,436.6 Million by 2030

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Transfer Case Market by Drive Type, Vehicle Type, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global transfer case market was valued at $10.94 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $28.55 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.1%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $3.98 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $11.36 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.1%.
Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Giants Spending is Going to Boom | Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), QualiTest, Oracle,

The Latest Released Testing as a Service (TaaS) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Testing as a Service (TaaS) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), QualiTest, Oracle, Aspire Systems, Capgemini, Infosys, Cigniti, Accenture, IBM, Cognizant & Wipro.
Wireless Earphone Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years | Sennheiser, Beyerdynamic, Ultrasone

The Latest Released Wireless Earphone market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Wireless Earphone market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Wireless Earphone market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Sennheiser, Beyerdynamic, Ultrasone, LG, Grado, Koss, Audio-Technica, Sony, Denon & Alessandro.
Student Travel Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players Worldtrips, STA Travel, StudentUniverse, Ellison Travel & Tours

The Latest Released Student Travel market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Student Travel market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Student Travel market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as STA Travel, StudentUniverse, Ellison Travel & Tours, Key Travel, Worldtrips, Wanderlust Student Trips etc.
Sunflower Protein Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report 2030 | ETChem, Cambridge Commodities ltd., KramerbräuSaaten und Öle GmbH, Austrade Inc

Sunflower Protein Market generated $70.4 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $156.3 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. Increase in...
Digital Tachograph System Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2027 | Siemens, Continental, Vontier

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Digital Tachograph System Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Digital Tachograph System market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Digital Tachograph System industry as...
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market projected to reach $53.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 18.5%

According to a new market research report "Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, and GRC), Service (Managed and Professional), Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, and Travel and Transportation), Deployment Mode and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, size of the FDP market is expected to grow from USD 22.8 billion in 2021 to USD 53.4 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. Technological advancements, penetration of digital technologies, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend in organizations have greatly influenced work practices and led to an unprecedented rise in data volumes. These factors have led to the adoption of automatic software-based applications for analyzing data in real time, which have replaced the traditional data mining applications and tools. This, in turn, increases the need to update legacy manual fraud detection methods. Hence, FDP vendors are producing new varieties of FDP solutions to detect and prevent all types of frauds committed by fraudsters.
