COUNCIL: Community and Businesses Encouraged to Support Vaccines, Masks and to #BeCovidSafe

Community and Businesses Encouraged to Support Vaccines, Masks and to #BeCovidSafe

COVID-19 continues to impact diverse and multicultural communities at disproportionate rates, protecting our communities is essential.

SALT LAKE CITY – A Westside community push for COVID-19 vaccinations outreach took place at noon on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Sorenson Multi-Cultural Center.

Mayor Mendenhall joined Council Members Victoria Petro-Eschler, District One, and Alejandro Puy, District Two, to discuss and encourage COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters. Vaccination rates among Westside neighborhoods are among the lowest in Salt Lake County. Several Westside community members were also on hand.

Resources

https://thisisourshot.com/