DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators want to know what brought down a medical helicopter in Drexel Hill on Tuesday that was bound for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The chopper that crashed outside of Drexel Hill United Methodist Church was placed on a flatbed and left just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday en route to Delaware. Starting Friday, it will be scrutinized as investigators try to figure out what happened in the skies over Drexel Hill. The helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon in front of the church on Burmont Road in Drexel Hill. The chopper was on its way to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia from...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO