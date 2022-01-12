ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Hurd Performed “Pass It On” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

By jwills
wbwn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you catch Ryan Hurd‘s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live?. Ryan...

www.wbwn.com

Comments / 0

Vulture

Watch Boys Say the Dumbest Things on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel Live! makes good use of its Hollywood Blvd. shooting location. Very often, the show will do man-on-the-street things that, because the interlocutor is a random producer, the average tourist does not connect with Kimmel. “Sure, I’ll give my honest opinion on a news story I’ve never heard a thing about,” they say. “It’s not like it’s for a very popular network comedy show that is intentionally looking for dummies to make asses of themselves.” Have you been on Hollywood Blvd.? You’d jump into any camera crew’s trap if it got you away from the Jack Sparrows and people selling mixtapes. In honor of the rise in DIY and telemedicine in America, the JKL team asked men what they knew about women’s anatomy. It may or may not surprise you to find out they know jack shit.
CELEBRITIES
wivr1017.com

Ryan Hurd’s Grammy Nod Ruined His Golf Game

Later this month, Ryan Hurd will be attending the Grammy Awards where he and his wife, Maren Morris, are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit duet, “Chasing After You.” The nominees were announced in November, and as Ryan tells us, he got the exciting news straight from Maren. “I was actually playing golf when I found out. Maren called and she usually doesn’t, she’ll usually text me when I’m out there, but she was calling and so I picked it up. And she was the first one to tell me that we were nominated together. And I made a double bogey on the hole because I couldn’t concentrate anymore. Just incredibly exciting, incredibly thankful. And it was very cool to hear the news from her.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Jimmy Kimmel Live! hires a new announcer: Lou Wilson succeeds Dicky Barrett

Wilson, whose credits include recurring on American Vandal and appearing with Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island, was introduced last night by Kimmel. Wilson is Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s second announcer in its 19-year history. Dicky Barrett, the The Mighty Mighty Bosstones frontman who served as the original announcer, has decided to retire to Arizona.
TV & VIDEOS
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Steve Harvey On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

I’m back with even more mens fashion, thought I would try it again since Comedian Steve Harvey is all over the internet for his impeccable style! His stylist does an amazing job with his looks and this was another one I enjoyed looking at last night as he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ryan Hurd
southernillinoisnow.com

An emotional Jimmy Kimmel remembers “the sweetest man,” Bob Saget

Jimmy Kimmel took time out at the open of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to remember his friend and fellow comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday. He was 65. “Before we start the show,” an emotional Kimmel addressed the camera, “before the audience gets...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Guys Spectacularly Flunk Female Anatomy On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” hit the streets Wednesday to discover what men know about female anatomy ― and it’s not much. (Watch the video below.) Some respondents incorrectly answered whether a woman had one uterus or two, while another fellow could not identify which part of the body is examined by a mammogram.
CELEBRITIES
Lonestar 99.5

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Tearful Tribute to Bob Saget

2022 got off to a rough start after news broke on Sunday that comedian Bob Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room. He was best known for his role of Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House, as well as for his time hosting America's Funniest Home Videos. As family and friends continue to pay tribute to the late 65-year-old actor, Jimmy Kimmel honored Saget in a tearful opening monologue on his late night talk show.
CELEBRITIES
wbwn.com

Kane Brown “Flips the On Switch” when He Hits the Stage

Kane Brown is apparently living a double life. He says he is laid-back in real life and turns it up when he performs. “Yeah, it’s fun on stage. I get to flip the ‘on switch’, cause off stage I’m, you know, laid-back. I don’t like big crowds or anything. But when I get on stage … Those people there to see me, so … I want to give them all I can on stage, and leave it all on stage since they paid and took the time out to come see me.”
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Dan + Shay Hold the Keys to Their Own Social Media

Fans love Dan + Shay for many reasons…their music, their live show, and the way they are on social media. They also know that when they reach out to Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney on socials, that it’s really the duo answering back. Dan + Shay share, “Social...
CELEBRITIES
wbwn.com

Rita Wilson To Appear in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

Add another HUGE name to the Yellowstone prequel 1883, Rita Wilson has just signed on to appear and gave us a first glimpse herself!. “The secret is out,” said Rita in an Instagram post that featured her and Faith Hill in full wardrobe. Rita will play the role of...
TV & VIDEOS
wbwn.com

Michael Ray Joins Dustin Lynch & MacKenzie Porter at #1

This week there are three country artists enjoying the view from the top of the country radio airplay singles charts. Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter are spending their sixth consecutive week at number one on the Billboard Country Airplay singles chart with their song “Thinking ‘Bout You.”. However,...
ENTERTAINMENT
wbwn.com

Justin Moore Reveals His Bucket List Guest for Podcast

Justin Moore has had some pretty cool guests on his podcast, appropriately named The Justin Moore podcast, including Travis Tritt, Matthew McConaughey, Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney and Carly Pearce. However, if there is one person he would love to have on his podcast, Justin says, “Bucket list guest, probably Dwight Yoakam. That seems to always be my go-to answer, whether it be a duet that I’ve not done, or guest, or whatever.”
CELEBRITIES
wbwn.com

Would Dustin Lynch Collaborate Again with MacKenzie Porter?

Dustin Lynch is spending his sixth week at #1 on the Billboard chart with his collaboration with MacKenzie Porter. The question is, would Dustin do another collaboration with MacKenzie?. “For sure, it’s all about the song, you know. The song has to raise its hand and that kind of is...
CELEBRITIES
wbwn.com

WATCH! Kelsea Ballerini Needs “Some Nuggets” in Hilarious Video Waking Up From Anesthesia

Thankfully Kelsea Ballerini is ok after having surgery recently, but we are also thankful for the anesthesia she had and that she filmed it as it wore off!. “today we learned anesthesia makes me drool through my mask, mistake a blue wire for a ring, have increased concern about where clocks are placed, struggle to bring peace signs into 2022, and above all, want some nuggets,” she wrote on Instagram. “(went in for a non-invasive procedure yes everything is fine moving on and @vanderbilthealth and their staff are really lovely)”
CELEBRITIES
wbwn.com

Cody Johnson Says Opening Houston Rodeo is a Challenge

Country music singer-songwriter Cody Johnson says that he looks at headlining opening night of the Houston Rodeo as a challenge he is willing to accept. “Historically that’s not a very good day as far as attendance. So I was a little reluctant until I found out that George Strait and Garth Brooks are the only two artists to ever sell out opening day of Rodeo Houston … And I’m just like challenge accepted! I want my name right there next to those guys so hopefully we sell it out and be a lot of fun.”
HOUSTON, TX
wbwn.com

Walker Hayes Starting 2022 by Soaking Big 2021 on a Beach with Family

Walker Hayes had a HUGE 2021 and is taking some time with his family to soak it in as we start 2022. Walker’s song “Fancy Like” went viral on TikTok because of the dance he and his daughter did in a video posted to the social media platform. The song then began climbing the charts and landed at #1 on the Hot Country and U.S. Country Airplay singles charts. “Fancy Like” was also certified Platinum for sales of more than one million units.
CELEBRITIES
wbwn.com

Thomas Rhett Shares Where “Slow Down Summer” Started

Thomas Rhett gave his fans a view of where his current single “Slow Down Summer” started. Armed with just an acoustic guitar and a camera, Thomas recorded himself playing the track early in the process of making the song. He’s now releasing that video…. Thomas surprised fans...
MUSIC

