ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Ex-official convicted of misconduct loses acquittal bid

By RANDALL CHASE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge has rejected a post-trial motion for acquittal filed by a former council president in Delaware’s largest city who was convicted of official misconduct.

Former Wilmington council president Theopalis Gregory was found guilty of the charge in November after being accused of using his government position to secure a city grant for himself and a nonprofit he founded. He was acquitted on a second charge of official misconduct and a related charged of profiteering.

A sentencing date has not been set. He faces a maximum sentence of a year in prison, but a presumptive sentence of up to one year of probation.

Meanwhile, Gregory filed a motion for judgment of acquittal, arguing that using his position as council president to earmark the grant money for himself and the nonprofit did not amount to an “official function.”

The judge ruled Wednesday that, while “official function” is not defined in the Delaware code, the jury is required to apply, and is presumed to have applied, its commonly accepted meaning.

“The jury’s decision to find Mr. Gregory’s conduct to be official was sufficiently supported by the evidence,” wrote Judge Jeffrey Clark. “Frankly, had the jury found it to not be official, its decision would have been unreasonable on this record.”

The judge noted that Gregory, as council president, had sole authority to determine who received money from a $250,000 “discretionary grant fund.”

Gregory also was still serving as council president when he claimed in a November 2016 email to his deputy chief of staff and to his incoming successor, Hanifa Shabazz, that $40,000 had already been earmarked for a nonprofit called Students Disabilities Advocates, or SDA.

SDA was incorporated in 1996 and operated in some capacity until early 1998, according to court records. The entity was dormant for 18 years until Gregory revived it in October 2016, one month after losing a Democratic primary for mayor.

Prosecutors said that because SDA lacked 501(c)(3) nonprofit status at the time, Gregory used the Police Athletic League of Wilmington as a passthrough for the funds. One day after Gregory left office, PAL submitted a grant application that was approved and signed by Shabazz in January 2017, requesting $40,000 for SDA as a pilot program. The grant included in its budget a $20,000 payment to Gregory, who publicly acknowledged receiving at least $15,000 personally.

Clark also noted that, in resolving a Wilmington Ethics Commission investigation, which resulted in a public reprimand, Gregory admitted that he had questioned Shabazz several times about the grant proposal, and that she felt “pressure” and a “constant push” from him to grant the request.

“In Mr. Gregory’s case, his successful attempt to steer money from the fund to SDA had a clear nexus to his office,” the judge wrote.

The April 2019 reprimand notes that Gregory admitted that he violated a Wilmington code provision prohibiting any official or employee from using the influence of his or her office or position “for personal pecuniary gain, or to unduly influence the behavior of others, or to avoid the legal consequences of his or her personal conduct.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Wilmington Council#Sda#Democratic
The Associated Press

Judge Costa to leave 5th Circuit in August

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A judge on the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will step down in August, according to the website for federal courts. Judge Gregg Costa of Houston gave notice on Wednesday of his resignation. The United States Courts website says the vacancy takes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Referendum on public power may not make 2022 ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A referendum to change Maine’s primary utility company into a quasi-public agency is potentially tabled until 2023 because organizers indicated they may not have the necessary signatures before the deadline to make the November ballot. The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for groups...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
The Associated Press

Rhode Island panel OKs voting maps with last-minute change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A panel voted Wednesday to approve new voting districts for the state legislature and congressional seats in Rhode Island, with a last-minute change. The Redistricting Committee voted 13-4 to approve new district maps for state House and Senate seats, The Providence Journal reported. It voted 15-2 to approve new congressional maps.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

719K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy