Businesses brace for Supreme Court vaccine mandate ruling

By Casey Harper
Parsons Sun
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on the federal vaccine mandate for private employers as...

www.parsonssun.com

Daily Mail

Supreme Court votes 6-3 to BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates for private firms in huge blow to White House COVID plan: 'Disappointed' Joe will tell businesses to adopt rules ANYWAY and says it's up to States to 'do the right thing'

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Mandate#The U S Supreme Court
CBS DFW

US Supreme Court Blocks President Biden’s OSHA Vaccine-Or-Test Requirement

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled today that the Biden administration’s OSHA requirements requiring large businesses to institute mandatory masking or testing are unconstitutional, but allowed a nationwide vaccine mandate for workers at federally funded healthcare centers to take effect. The majority opinion in National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh and joined by Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett, states that mandate is unconstitutional because it exceeds the authority given to OSHA. The majority said that the mandate was no “everyday exercise of federal power” and instead that it is “a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Update: After the governor completed his remarks, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed the one for health-care workers. Read more here. Gov. Ron DeSantis despaired Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled on legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large businesses […] The post Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Reason.com

Defending OSHA's Vaccine Mandate, Sonia Sotomayor Says 'I'm Not Sure I Understand the Distinction' Between State and Federal Powers

On Friday, when the Supreme Court considered whether it should block enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers, most of the discussion focused on whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has the statutory authority to issue that rule. But the justices and lawyers also touched on a constitutional argument against the mandate, one that hinges on the distinction between state and federal powers.
U.S. POLITICS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

‘A mixed bag’: Kansas officials respond to Supreme Court halting one Biden vaccine rule, upholding another

The Supreme Court on Thursday halted enforcement of one of President Joe Biden's signature efforts to combat COVID-19, ruling on a lawsuit Kansas participated in challenging his administration's authority to impose vaccine-or-testing requirements on employers that would have covered tens of millions of Americans. The unsigned opinion, which came days after the justices heard arguments...
KANSAS STATE
tennesseestar.com

Liberal Supreme Court Justices Show Weak Grasp of Basic COVID-19 Facts

The liberal justices on the Supreme Court demonstrated a stunningly weak grasp of basic facts concerning the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, as they defended the Biden regime’s policies during oral arguments over vaccine mandates in the workplace. The court heard separate oral arguments over federal vaccine mandates for employers with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fast Company

Vaccine mandate for large employers: Here’s what to know as SCOTUS decides its fate

Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will take up challenges to President Biden’s workplace vaccine mandates, which affect some 100 million U.S. workers. The first measure is the one most people think of when this topic comes up: the executive order requiring large private employers to set a company-wide vaccination requirement or impose a masking and weekly testing regimen on unvaccinated workers. The second measure, lesser known, applies only to healthcare workers at facilities that receive a certain type of federal funding.
U.S. POLITICS
pelicanpostonline.com

SCOTUS to hear Trosclair’s challenge to Biden vaccine mandate on Friday

Brandon Trosclair is in Washington DC this week, preparing for his day in court on Friday. That’s when the United States Supreme Court has scheduled arguments in consolidated cases challenging President Biden’s attempted imposition of COVID vaccine mandates on all businesses with 100 or more employees. Last week Trosclair and his counsel sat down with USA Today’s John Fritze, resulting in an article published yesterday.
CONGRESS & COURTS

