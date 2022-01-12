Businesses brace for Supreme Court vaccine mandate ruling

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled today that the Biden administration’s OSHA requirements requiring large businesses to institute mandatory masking or testing are unconstitutional, but allowed a nationwide vaccine mandate for workers at federally funded healthcare centers to take effect. The majority opinion in National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh and joined by Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett, states that mandate is unconstitutional because it exceeds the authority given to OSHA. The majority said that the mandate was no “everyday exercise of federal power” and instead that it is “a...

