Technology

Nigeria lifts its ban on Twitter after 7 months

By CHINEDU ASADU - Associated Press
Times Daily
 1 day ago

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian government has lifted its ban on Twitter in...

www.timesdaily.com

Fortune

South Africa’s government thinks the country’s Omicron wave may have already peaked as it lifts a night-time curfew

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Thursday, South Africa’s government lifted its national night-time curfew as the country's Omicron-driven wave of infections appears to be receding. Effective immediately, establishments like bars can remain open and people can gather between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
The Independent

Omicron wave has peaked, South Africa says as officials lift curfew

South Africa’s fourth wave of Covid fuelled by the more contagious Omicron strain may have peaked, government officials believe as restrictions are lifted ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.Infections rates in the country, where Omicron was first detected, have been steadily declining for days, with just under 13,000 recorded in the latest 24-hour period – compared to around 20,000 on 17 December.The seven-day average is rate is now at less than 11,000, compared with nearly 24,000 at the height of the Omicron wave earlier in December. At the beginning of November, before Omicron took hold, South Africa regularly logged less...
KEDM

As omicron heats up in the U.S., South Africa says its wave is on the way out

Coronavirus restrictions have been loosened in South Africa as case numbers wane in the country, though the government says that there is still reason for caution. "All indicators suggest the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave at a national level," the government said in a statement Thursday, adding that the risk of infection remains "given the high transmissibility of the omicron variant."
POLITICO

South Africa’s answer to Omicron

LEARNING TO LIVE WITH COVID — If Covid-19 is here to stay, how do we learn to live with it? It’s one of the most vexing questions public health officials around the world are confronting, and in South Africa, the first country to pass the peak of its Omicron wave, the outlines of an answer are beginning to appear.
Times Daily

France eases entry rules for vaccinated travelers from U.K.

PARIS (AP) — France will let in travelers from Britain who are vaccinated against COVID-19 without having to self-isolate or to offer a valid reason for the trip, the French prime minister said on Thursday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
Times Daily

Frustration grows as Dutch Cabinet mulls future of lockdown

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The new Dutch government met Thursday to discuss whether to extend or ease its coronavirus lockdown amid growing anger among owners of businesses that have been shuttered for weeks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
Times Daily

UN chief warns millions of Afghans are on 'verge of death'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief warned Thursday that millions of Afghans are on the “verge of death," urging the international community to fund the U.N.’s $5 billion humanitarian appeal, release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and jump-start its banking system to avert economic and social collapse.
protocol.com

China’s top influencer was fined $210 million and erased online

China’s top ecommerce influencer Huang Wei, commonly known as Viya, was fined 1.341 billion RMB ($210 million) for tax evasion, the local taxation authority said Monday, and her social media accounts, which have more than 120 million followers combined, have been taken down. For more coverage of the people,...
Times Daily

Cut! Popcorn, candy ban hits French cinemas' virus recovery

MARLY-LE-ROI, France (AP) — No more munching, crunching and slurping at the movies in France: The country's increasingly fraught fight against an unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections is putting a stop to eating and drinking at French cinemas, just as they show signs of recovering from the brutal economic bashing of lockdowns last year.
The Independent

CDC keeps UK at top of ‘do not travel’ list for 24th week running and adds Caribbean island as Omicron spreads

Aruba is the only country added by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the greatest-risk category of its updated 2022 travel advisory while the UK has remained in this category for 24 weeks.The list, updated for the first time this year on 4 January, divides countries based on Covid-19 levels and the risk of travel.The Caribbean country is the only addition to the Level 4 category, which includes countries where more than 500 Covid cases have been reported per 100,000 people in the last 28 days.More than 80 countries are currently in this category.US citizens...
Times Daily

India, Britain launch talks on free trade deal

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Britain on Thursday launched talks on a free trade deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade by billions of dollars in one of the most ambitious negotiations after Brexit. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
