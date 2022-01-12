ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Insurance Third Party Administrator Market Analysis Report 2021-2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Home Energy Management Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Product Type (Lighting Controls, Self-Monitoring Systems and Services, Programmable Communicating Thermostats, Advanced Central Controllers, and Intelligent HVAC Controllers) and Technology (Z-Wave, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis...

Frozen Yogurt Market to Witness Huge Growth | Kri Kri, Bulla Family Dairy, Italian gelato

The Latest Released Frozen Yogurt market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Frozen Yogurt market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Frozen Yogurt market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Kri Kri, Bulla Family Dairy, Italian gelato, Yogen Fruz, Llaollao, Unilever, Bead Foods Pty. Ltd., Ben & Jerry's, Frosty Boy, Danone, Benchmark Food Solutions, WholeFarm, Taste Trends Limited, Twisted Yoghurt, Scott Brothers Dairy, Weis Frozen Foods & Plas Farm.
Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Expected to Reach $124.32 Billion by 2028 | Competitive Heatmap and Key Developments

A wearable fitness tracker is a type of electronic device that helps to monitor human activities such as running, walking, heart rate, and sleep quality. It can be a smartwatch or any other device, which is generally linked with smartphones. These trackers can calculate the number of steps somebody walks as well as their heart rate and other indicators.
Taiwan Fragrance Ingredients Market Size, Trend, Type, Application, Region, Forecasts | $7.7 million by 2030

According to the latest report published by Allied Market Research, "Taiwan Fragrance Ingredients Market by Type (Natural Ingredients and Synthetic Ingredients) and Application (Hair Care, Personal Care, Fabric Care, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030", the Taiwan fragrance ingredients industry was estimated at $5.9 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $7.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.74% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market worth $22.8 billion by 2030

According to the new market research report "Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by End Use (Automotive, Non-automotive), Battery Chemistry, Battery Components, Recycling Process (Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Physical/ Mechanical Process), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2021 to USD 22.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The rising demand for electric vehicles to control the increasing pollution levels has spurred the consumption of lithium-ion batteries. Since these have lower self-discharge rates than other rechargeable cells such as Ni-Cad and NiMH, they offer high energy and power density and are thus used in various applications, from cellular phones, industrial equipment, to electric-drive vehicles.
Electrolyzers Market Demand, In-depth Analysis and Estimated Revenue Forecast Till 2027

The market for electrolyzers is driven by increased demand for hydrogen in electric vehicles. Moreover, demand for on-site electrolyzer installation from industrial sector owing to decarbonization also acts as a driving factor for electrolyzer market growth. However, limited technological advancements, delayed permits, and equipment supply constraints act as restraints for the market growth. Meanwhile, favorable policies from governments that are encouraging use of electric vehicle and technological advancements can offer lucrative opportunity for industry growth in the near future.
Mechanical Ventilators Market Production Values, Brand Shares, Business Opportunities, Key driven

The global mechanical ventilator market size was valued at $2.99 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $12.54 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027. The transport/portable/ambulatory mechanical ventilators segment accounted for more than one-third of the market share in 2019, and is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period. North America and Europe, collectively, accounted for around 50% of the mechanical ventilator market share in 2019.
Offshore Support Vessels Market to Rise at CAGR of 5% through 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Offshore Support Vessels Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Offshore Support Vessels Market Type and Applications - Forecast till 2030" Market Research Future's Review on Offshore Support Vessels Market - COVID-19 Analysis. The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely impacted the offshore support vessels market...
Mechanical Jacks Market by Global Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast To 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report On "Global Mechanical Jacks Market Size & Share Research Report 2022". This report provides a comprehensive analysis of current global Mechanical Jacks market based on segmented types and downstream applications. Major product development trends are discussed under major downstream segment scenario. This report also focuses on major driving factors and inhibitors that affect the market and competitive landscape. Global and regional leading players in the Mechanical Jacks industry are profiled in a detailed way, with sales data and market share info. This report also includes global and regional market size and forecast, drill-down to top 20 economies.
Sports Analytics Market is Expected to Garner $6.376 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 40.40%

The global sports analytics market generated $425.76 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $6.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 40.40% from 2019 to 2026. Growing demand for real-time data access, rise in amount of on-field data, and surge in demand for predictive insights into fan preferences drive the growth of the global sports analytics market. However, high maintenance and investment costs and lack of awareness about technology in sports hinder the market growth. On the other hand, availability of cost-effective and high-end computing solutions and rise in demands of analytics for complex data streaming create new opportunities in the sports analytics market.
Orphan Drugs Market Research Report by Treatment Type, by Drugs, by Route of Administration, by Region

Orphan drugs market are specialized pharmaceutical agents that are administered for treatment of rare (orphan) diseases. These diseases have a very low prevalence rate, hence, pharmaceutical companies do not readily invest in these drugs as the returns on investment in orphan drugs is risky when compared with non-orphan drugs. Moreover, multiple clinical trials for drug testing cannot be voluntarily performed due to the small patient population. However, orphan drugs have shown tremendous potential in diagnosis and treatment of cancer, this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. In addition, the increase in indications of orphan drugs to treat an array of different diseases such as lymphoma, leukemia, myeloma, and others boost the market growth.
Cyber Security in BFSI Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Skybox Security, Trend Micro, FireEye

The Latest Released Cyber Security in BFSI market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Cyber Security in BFSI market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Cyber Security in BFSI market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, CSC Computer Sciences Limited, The 41st Parameter, Inc., Skybox Security, Inc, Trend Micro Inc., FireEye, Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. & BAE Systems..
Canned Tomatoes Market to Generate $19.5 Billion by 2030, States the Report by Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Canned Tomatoes Market by Type, End User and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global canned tomatoes market size was valued at $11.7 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $19.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Smart Highway Market Worth $92.38 Billion by 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 18.7%

The global smart highway market garnered $23.67 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $92.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2019 to 2026. Major industry players - ABB Ltd, ALE International, AT&T Inc., Cisco System Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG CSN, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE and Siemens AG.
Residential Generators Market to Cross $15.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7%

The global residential generators market size was valued at $9.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. There is an increase in the procurement of these residential generators as a result of expansion of urbanisation in the emerging nations, leading to market expansion, particularly in Asia-Pacific. The region is predicted to be the largest residential generators market in the world due to rise in population and a continual demand-supply mismatch for power. Environmental regulations imposed by the EPA in North America and Latin America are likely to boost the demand for household gas generators. However, rise in worldwide population is expected to surge the demand for power backup, which is expected to fuel the demand throughout the projection period.
Tower Crane Market Development by Trends, Competitive Analysis and Key Manufacturers Report 2021-2030

The latest study on the Global Tower Crane Market covers a wide range of organizations from different regions. It offers comprehensive information based on market developments, competitions, and challenges faced by the industry. With this, the report also involves the key strategies followed among the market players, major market determinants, and recent trends that help the industry to expand. The report provides intense data from 2021-2030 and forecasted data till 2030 along with product outlines and other growth factors.
Suede Fabric Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Suede Fabric Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Suede Fabric Market 'using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Suede Fabric Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
