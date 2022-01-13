Anaïs Mitchell – “On Your Way (Felix Song)”

John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask have been celebrating Hedwig & The Angry Inch with "The Origin on Love," a touring show of songs and stories from and about the musical. The 2020 iteration, "Return to the Origin of Love," was postponed because of Covid, and while the NYC dates at Town Hall, rescheduled to the end December, were threatened by the Omicron surge, they went ahead with a masked, vaccinated crowd. "I’ve had a lot of people begging me not to cancel as they flew in to see it, a smaller number begging me to cancel or postpone, and some cast members who won’t be able to afford rent if we don’t do the shows," Mitchell wrote on Instagram ahead of the dates. "I feel a bit trapped. So if you feel uncomfortable we convinced the wonderful venue to offer refunds. And those of you who still want come just know that parties will be masked, distanced if wanted, vaccines will be checked, and I’d love if you could get a test beforehand if possible- but obvi its hard to get them and we cant check store bought ones! Hope that will work for everyone. Its going to be a great show!!"

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO