Anaïs Mitchell – “On Your Way (Felix Song)”

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAnaïs Mitchell, the Hadestown creator, Bonny Light Horseman member, and frequent Bon Iver/Aaron Dessner collaborator, is releasing her first solo album in over a decade at the end of the month. The self-titled LP was produced by her Bonny Light Horseman bandmate Josh Kaufman and features...

www.stereogum.com

