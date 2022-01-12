Is Machine Gun Kelly teasing a 'Born with Horns'﻿ release date?

Actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly are engaged. On Wednesday, Fox wrote in the caption of an Instagram post announcing the engagement: “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes … and then we drank each other’s blood.”

