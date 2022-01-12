ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Machine Gun Kelly teasing a 'Born with Horns'﻿ release date?

By Josh Johnson
x1065.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Machine Gun Kelly teasing a release date for Born with Horns?. On Tuesday, the "Bloody Valentine" rocker cryptically tweeted out "1-11-2022," which was yesterday's date. He then followed that with "I spy angel numbers and a sum of 9." "Angel numbers" refers to...

www.x1065.com

Comments / 0

