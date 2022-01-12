ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City Chairman Offers Glowing Report of Sergio Aguero Labelling Striker as the 'Most Lethal' in Premier League History

By Harry Siddall
 1 day ago
Despite a gloriously glittering career coming to a forced conclusion last month, Sergio Agüero's legacy across various elements of the game will hold him amongst the all-time footballing greats.

His contribution to Manchester City will forever be remembered, as the club's all-time leading goalscorer donned the sky blue shirt for over a decade, winning countless major honours in the process.

But maybe the biggest honour he can receive has been confirmed by club chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, speaking as part of his statement within the annual report on the club website.

Reflecting on the 2020/21 season - where Manchester City won the Premier League title, their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup, and reached a club-first Champions League final, Khaldoon Al Mubarak saved a special note for Sergio Agüero.

, "We said an emotional goodbye to Sergio Agüero, in my opinion the greatest, and according to the statistics, the most lethal striker in Premier League history."

"Scoring two goals in his first game, two goals in his final game, netting a record number of goals, and winning fifteen trophies in between – he gave so much to City from beginning to end."

Al Mubarak continued, "He will be talked about as a City legend for the next century and like Vincent Kompany and David Silva, whose achievements we were thrilled to honour with the unveiling of statues at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the summer, so Sergio will be similarly recognised."

While it was already common knowledge that Sergio Agüero was set to receive a statue from Manchester City, the chairman's glowing tribute was a fitting way to acknowledge - in a pandemic-hit campaign - that his achievements will forever be remembered.

You can read Khaldoon Al Mubarak's full statement to Manchester City supporters within the 2020/21 annual report here.

