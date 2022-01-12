How to keep your kids on track academically during the pandemic

Creativity and flexibility, especially amid a global pandemic, have become the name of the game when it comes to learning. Along with traditional in person school, there now exists hybrid learning, homeschooling, alternative schools, virtual online education, or any mix of those combined. Finding teachable moments to supplement learning from school will of course vary based on your child’s age. There are also important questions to keep in mind as you assess your learner’s needs. Where do they struggle? Where do they excel? What are their interests? Making your home and surrounding environment a haven for learning will not only foster family bonds, but can fill gaps, offer enrichment, and build upon skills to keep your child’s learning on track.

