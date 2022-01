In a post on Medium, Minneapolis Fed President and 2022 voting FOMC member Neil Kashkari said on Monday that he now sees two rate hikes in 2022. That is a switch from his previous forecast for now rate hikes until 2024, he said in the post. He warned in the post that the costs of ending up in a high-inflation regime outweigh the costs of ending up in a low-inflation regime. He expects the threshold for first-rate hikes to be met after the April economic data is released, indicating his potential support for a May rate hike.

