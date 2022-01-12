ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Don Rickles’ Daughter to Auction Off Some of the Late Comedian’s ‘Wonderful’ Treasures

By Susan Hornik
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0jPH_0djyazV400
Michelson/Shutterstock

For over six decades, comedian Don Rickles insulted a who’s who of Hollywood’s elite, but at home he was simply a dad. “He was very kind and sweet, nothing like his act,” his daughter, Mindy Rickles, who followed in his footsteps as a stand-up comedian, tells Closer.

To celebrate Don’s legacy and give his fans a chance to own one-of-a-kind memories of his long career, Mindy is auctioning off some of her father’s treasures. “We’re offering some of his performance tuxes, which my father had made for him,” she says. “We’re sure there are many fans that would love to own one. His Friars Award and others are also available. Lots of wonderful pictures, too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kejfz_0djyazV400
Courtesy of Don Rickles’ Estate

The event is taking place at the family’s beautiful Los Angeles estate, where Don and his longtime wife, Barbara, raised their family.

It takes place on Thursday, January 13, and Friday, January 14, starting at 10 a.m. PDT each day. Among the many unique items being sold are assorted Toy Story film memorabilia, annotated scripts, signed sports collectibles, celebrity photographs and fine furniture.

Interested buyers may place absentee bids via telephone or bid online at LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. For more information, call (800)-404-2235 or visit Abell.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Closer Weekly

Late Actor Sidney Poitier Loved Being a Father of 6: Meet His Daughter’s Carrying On His Legacy

Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier led a tremendous career full of milestones since landing his first major film role in the ‘50s. He was the first Black man to ever win the Best Actor Oscar for his part in the 1963 film Lilies of the Field. The Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office confirmed the actor’s death to Fox News on January 7, 2022. Sidney, who died at age 94, is survived by his six daughters who have supported him throughout his time in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
NME

John Travolta‘s daughter Ella Bleu shares delicate debut single ‘Dizzy’

John Travolta‘s daughter Ella Bleu has released her debut single, ‘Dizzy’ – you can listen to the piano-driven track below. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter, who is the daughter of the Hollywood actor and his late wife Kelly Preston, dropped ‘Dizzy’ on Friday (January 7) and shared the news on Instagram, alongside a video montage of her creating the delicate track.
MUSIC
wealthmanagement.com

Celebrity Estates Encore Episode: Audrey Hepburn and How Secrets Destroy a Family

David Lenok, senior editor at WealthManagement.com, is joined by Dr. Denise Federer, speaker, consultant, coach, psychologist, author and founder of the Federer Performance Management Group (FPMG), as they discuss the impact of families not having those difficult conversations about their money and wealth. This episode focuses on an icon from...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Rickles
fox35orlando.com

Bob Saget: Friends, colleagues look back on late actor-comedian's life

ORLANDO, Fla. - Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget, who was found dead inside his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando Sunday. "When we found out that it was true, I was just pacing the house here because I couldn’t process it," fellow comedian Dan Pasternack said.
ORLANDO, FL
Deadline

Jeanine Ann Roose Dies: ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Actress Was 84

Jeanine Ann Roose, best known for playing Little Violet Bick in the holiday classic film It’s a Wonderful Life, died Friday night at her Los Angeles home after battling an infection, TMZ reports. She was 84. Roose worked as a child actor in the 1940s and ’50s. Her role as Little Violet in the 1946 Christmas classic was her sole film credit. You can see a clip of her in a scene from the film below. Roose landed her first acting job at the age of eight on The Jack Benny Program. She also appeared on The Fitch Bandwagon and The Phil...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Celebrity#Friars Award#Invaluable Com#Abell Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Christie Brinkley Celebrates Daughter Alexa’s 36th Birthday In Rare Photo With All 3 Kids

The modeling icon helped her eldest daughter celebrate her next trip around the sun, as they posed for sweet birthday photos. Happy birthday Alexa Ray Joel! The singer-songwriter celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday December 29 along with her mom Christie Brinkley, 67, and younger half-siblings Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, 26, and Sailor-Lee Brinkley Cook, 23. The fashion icon posed alongside her three kids, as they gathered for what definitely was a lavish and delicious dinner! Unfortunately, Alexa’s dad and Christie’s ex-husband Billy Joel doesn’t seem like he was able to make it!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s Daughter Says "Being the Ricardos" Is “Amazing”

Actress Lucie Arnaz spent her childhood in the spotlight. Her mother and father, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, were the stars of the hit sitcom I Love Lucy, which premiered on CBS just weeks after Lucie’s birth. But in her adult years, Lucie made a name for herself as well, scoring big roles in TV, movies, and Broadway productions—and racking up a reported net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Beautiful Daughters

The late TV and comedy icon had three daughters during his first marriage to Sherri Kramer. Find out everything you need to know about his three girls here. Bob Saget was perhaps best-known as one of the greatest TV dads of all time for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House. While fans loved seeing Danny raise his three daughters on the show, Bob was a father to three daughters of his own in real life. The comedian was married to his first wife Sherri Kramer, 65, from 1982 to 1997, and that marriage brought three beautiful girls: Aubrey, 34, Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

34K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy