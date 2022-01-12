ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDHE identifies COVID-19 clusters in northwest Kansas

Hays Post
Hays Post
 1 day ago
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported a handful of COVID-19 clusters identified in northwest Kansas. The...

Hays Post

KDHE: 22,000 new cases, 27 more COVID-19 deaths

TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 22,240 to a total of 601,859 the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 27 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 7,141. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Barton Co. COVID investigations passed to state

GREAT BEND — The Barton County Board of Health which is made up of the five members of the Barton County Commission met at the courthouse on Thursday morning and agreed to hand over investigations into positive COVID-19 cases to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The job of investigating positive cases has been handled by the county's health department since the outbreak of the pandemic in March of 2020. That investigation includes identifying when the illness began. That process can be time-consuming for Health Department staff.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 149 new COVID cases in Ellis County since Monday

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 149 new COVID-19 cases in Ellis County had been identified since Monday. As of Wednesday morning, there were 25 COVID-19 inpatients at HaysMed. The KDHE reported on Wednesday that 50 percent of eligible Ellis County residents (age 5 and older)...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

State's largest school district warns parents of potential school closures

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita school district, the largest in Kansas, is warning parents that temporary school closures may be necessary because so many teachers are out sick with COVID-19. Superintendent Alicia Thompson told parents in an email that the district, which is the state’s largest with 47,000 students, hopes to give parents two to three days’ notice before closing schools. But she said she couldn’t promise decisions won’t be made more quickly.
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Hays Chamber issues fraud alert

The Chamber in Hays received notification from the Fort Hays State University Athletic Department that several businesses have been contacted regarding purchasing ad space on their website. This is not originating from their office. Please do not purchase an ad if contacted by University Sports Publications. This is not a...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

COVID surge results in mask requirement at Hays High

Hays USD 489 announced Wednesday in a text that because of an increase in positive COVID cases at Hays High School, Hays High school will require all students to wear masks starting Thursday. The number of COVID cases has pushed it to level five on the USD 489's COVID mitigation...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Deputies find dead woman in car on Kansas highway

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — Lyon County authorities say a person is in custody after deputies found a dead woman inside a vehicle near Emporia. The sheriff's office says deputies were alerted Wednesday night to check on the welfare of two adults and two children inside a vehicle. Deputies stopped the car on U.S. 50 west of Emporia. Sgt. Doug Stump says when the driver got out, a deceased woman was found inside.
EMPORIA, KS
Hays Post

Kansas finally clears 2,000-plus backlog of rape kits

TOPEKA — In the mid-2010s, Kansas left as many as 2,200 rape kits languishing after they’d been used to document possible sexual assaults. That slowed prosecutions and undercut a valuable law enforcement tool for identifying serial rapists. Now state lawmakers look ready to pass a law demanding that...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

News From the Oil Patch: Kansas drill notices doubled last year

The Kansas Corporation Commission reports 132 new intent-to-drill notices on file last month across the state, bringing the year-end total to 1,292. That's more than double the 560 filed last year, but still well short of prior years. The KCC reports four new intents in Barton County, one in Ellis County and three in Russell County. County totals for the year also show growth over 2020. Barton County added 37 new notices last year, compared to just 16 the year before. Ellis County was up from 16 in 2020 to 29 last year. Russell County was up from six to 18 new intent notices, and Stafford County notched 28, compared to just 12 the year before.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

COVID emergency: Kan. lowers requirements for substitute teachers

The Kansas State Board of Education unanimously approved an emergency declaration on Wednesday that allows any individual meeting certain qualifications to apply for a Temporary Emergency Authorized License (TEAL), according to a statement from the board. This action will help solve the substitute teacher shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🎥 Biden now offering 1 billion free COVID tests to fight omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with the most protective N95 masks, as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spike in coronavirus cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hays Post

Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Building for the future

All that’s left of the original home at the ranch is a foundation underneath an apple tree. Eventually, after years of sitting vacant, it was deemed unsafe and summarily demolished. I never got to see the inside, but I remember badly wanting to walk through the door and explore the rooms my great grandparents had inhabited at one time.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Cover Your Acres Winter Conference to be in person this month

K-State Research and Extension will host the 19th annual Cover Your Acres Winter Conference for crop producers and consultants on January 18 and 19. The conference will take place in the traditional in-person format in Oberlin, Kansas. Cover Your Acres is a producer-driven meeting focused on new ideas and research-based...
OBERLIN, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

