Steelers 2021 Statistical leaders for offense and defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the playoffs after a close victory over the Baltimore Ravens. They received some help from the Las Vegas Raiders, who elected to go for the win instead of the tie against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, the Steelers get a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who aren’t seen as the obvious Super Bowl favorite in the AFC anymore. Below, you’ll find the NFL odds, along with my pick and prediction for the Steelers vs. Chiefs Wild Card matchup.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO