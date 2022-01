MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This weekend will mark the first time since July that 36 million U.S. families won’t receive a monthly check through the expanded Child Tax Credit. Eligible families were receiving the $300-per-child monthly checks from the IRS to help pay for groceries and other expenses. Florida Representatives Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Darren Soto held a virtual news conference on Friday calling for the passage of the Build Back Better Act. President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which remains in limbo, would have ensured that families receive a payment on Friday. Florida lawmakers want the Build Back Better Act to pass in order to...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO