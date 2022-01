Dear Ann Landers: I am a male, 49 years old. I lost my wife in an auto accident two years ago, and it has taken me until now to restart my life. A few weeks ago, I put a personal ad online, and one of the responses was from a 45-year-old woman. She seemed to be exactly what I wanted — pretty, intelligent, independent and with a good sense of humor. The problem is, I think our relationship may be moving too fast.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO