SteamVR Updated to Play Nicer with Quest Headsets

By Ben Lang
Road to VR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOculus Quest headsets now account for nearly 44% of all headsets used on Steam, and this clearly hasn’t gone unnoticed by Valve. An update to the latest SteamVR beta aims to make the experience easier for new users. Despite making its own VR headset, Valve has stayed true...

www.roadtovr.com

