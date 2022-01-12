ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Tigers drop district opener

Gainesville Daily Register
Gainesville Daily Register
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0KDS_0djyVyDm00
Sacred Heart sophomore Ryan Swirczynski shoots a jumper during the Tigers' district opener against Texoma Christian. Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

Sacred Heart kept it close for three quarters, but a rough stretch in the fourth cost the Tigers their district opener.

The Sacred Heart boys’ basketball team lost 50-36 at home Tuesday night to Sherman Texoma Christian.

Sacred Heart (6-8 overall, 0-1 District 2A-2) hung around most of the night, but a long scoring drought in the fourth put the game beyond reach.

Texoma Christian (11-6, 1-0) matched its first half total with 18 points in the fourth. A late run by the Tigers came too late to change the outcome.

Sacred Heart coach Brady Endres said Texoma’s post player, senior Thomas Barnett, was the difference in the game.

“Their post physically wore us out,” Endres said. “Once we got tired, he took the game over.”

The Tigers trailed 34-29 early in the fourth quarter after scoring 4 of the quarter’s first 6 points. Sacred Heart didn’t score again until there was 1:46 left to play.

In the meantime, Texoma went on a 14-0 run with 12 of those points coming from Barnett and fellow senior Carson Russell. It took a trip to the free throw line by senior Max Ganzon for the Tigers to finally end the run. Sacred Heart finished the game with a 7-2 run, but the game had already been decided.

The Eagles had started the game well, leading 10-3 in the first quarter. Sacred Heart briefly took its only lead late in the second following a 10-0 run. Seniors Chris Espinoza and Seth Swirczynski each contributed with a 3-pointer as the Tigers went up 17-16, but a late shot by Barnett put the Eagles on top at halftime, and they never trailed again.

Endres said Barnett led Texoma’s 14-0 fourth-quarter run, and the Tigers’ run in the second came when they were able to stop him.

“We stopped the post (in the second quarter),” Endres said. “Whenever we didn’t, he took over. That was it. It ran through him. He beat us.”

Barnett and Russell each scored 17 points, tying for the game high. Sacred Heart sophomore Ryan Swirczynski led the Tigers with 10, followed Ganzon with 9 and Espinoza with 8.

Sacred Heart entered the game having won three of its prior four games, but Endres said the Tigers must keep improving to reach their goals this season.

“(We are) definitely not where we need to be,” Endres said. “Gotta get better. (We need to work on) blocking out, everything.”

Comments / 0

Related
ozarkradionews.com

Tigers Drop Game at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Missouri men’s basketball team could not get its offense going Wednesday evening at Arkansas, as the Razorbacks took an 87-43 victory in Bud Walton Arena. Mizzou (7-8, 1-2 SEC) was led by Javon Pickett and Jarron Coleman who both recorded double-digit scoring efforts.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ksl.com

Too Much Timme: No. 2 Gonzaga shoots 69% to roll past BYU

PROVO — No, this wasn't the Pleasantville High boys' basketball team, but you can be excused for thinking it was. Playing the role of star forward Skip was Drew Timme, and Gonzaga simply could not miss Thursday night against BYU. Julian Strawther and Andrew Nembhard threw a couple of...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Tigers#Eagles
KTAL

Zwolle rolls in District opener against Converse

CONVERSE, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Zwolle Hawks rolled in their district opener on Tuesday night, defeating the Converse Wildcats 84-43. Zwolle moves to 17-4 on the season and will ride a nine game win streak into their matchup with Stanley on Thursday. Converse falls to 8-14 and will take on Negreet on Friday.
CONVERSE, LA
mainstreetpreps.com

Oakland opens district play with sweep over Siegel

Oakland swept Siegel in its district opener at home Tuesday night, with the girls winning 55-22 and the boys 74-57. The boys game was close in the first quarter, but Oakland went ahead by as much as 11 at 36-25 before Siegel cut the lead to 38-32 -- the closest the Stars would get.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
salyersvilleindependent.com

Hornets drop district game to Paintsville

SALYERSVILLE – Magoffin County suffered a setback as visiting Paintsville pulled away to win 71-56 in a 57th District boys’ basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The Hornets slipped into the loss column after recording back-to-back wins. The trio of Colby Fugate, Connor Fugate and Braxton Tharp combined...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
bigcountryhomepage.com

Cooper Cougars ready for wide open district race

The Cooper Cougars are off to a great start to the season. They are 13-7 and riding a three-game winning streak heading into the start of District 4-5A play. The Cougars are an experienced club, and they own the best non-district record among district rivals. The district doesn’t have a...
HIGH SCHOOL
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Drop 74-64 Contest at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Memphis Tigers, playing with only seven players, trimmed a 19-point deficit to seven but could not finish the comeback in a 74-64 loss at UCF Wednesday night in Orlando, Fla. The loss snaps Memphis' three-game winning streak, but the Tigers (9-6, 3-2 AAC) have still...
MEMPHIS, TN
sheridancountyjournalstar.net

Mustang Girls drop one to Badgers; run past Tigers

The Gordon-Rushville Girls Basketball team originally had three games scheduled for the past week but mother nature stepped in and postponed their match-up with Cody-Kilgore. So the girls got an extra day of practice and took off on Friday, January 7 to play the Valentine Badgers. The two teams locked...
GORDON, NE
Gainesville Daily Register

Gainesville Daily Register

Gainesville, TX
831
Followers
41
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Gainesville Daily Register

Comments / 0

Community Policy