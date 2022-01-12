Tigers drop district opener

Sacred Heart sophomore Ryan Swirczynski shoots a jumper during the Tigers' district opener against Texoma Christian. Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

Sacred Heart kept it close for three quarters, but a rough stretch in the fourth cost the Tigers their district opener.

The Sacred Heart boys’ basketball team lost 50-36 at home Tuesday night to Sherman Texoma Christian.

Sacred Heart (6-8 overall, 0-1 District 2A-2) hung around most of the night, but a long scoring drought in the fourth put the game beyond reach.

Texoma Christian (11-6, 1-0) matched its first half total with 18 points in the fourth. A late run by the Tigers came too late to change the outcome.

Sacred Heart coach Brady Endres said Texoma’s post player, senior Thomas Barnett, was the difference in the game.

“Their post physically wore us out,” Endres said. “Once we got tired, he took the game over.”

The Tigers trailed 34-29 early in the fourth quarter after scoring 4 of the quarter’s first 6 points. Sacred Heart didn’t score again until there was 1:46 left to play.

In the meantime, Texoma went on a 14-0 run with 12 of those points coming from Barnett and fellow senior Carson Russell. It took a trip to the free throw line by senior Max Ganzon for the Tigers to finally end the run. Sacred Heart finished the game with a 7-2 run, but the game had already been decided.

The Eagles had started the game well, leading 10-3 in the first quarter. Sacred Heart briefly took its only lead late in the second following a 10-0 run. Seniors Chris Espinoza and Seth Swirczynski each contributed with a 3-pointer as the Tigers went up 17-16, but a late shot by Barnett put the Eagles on top at halftime, and they never trailed again.

Endres said Barnett led Texoma’s 14-0 fourth-quarter run, and the Tigers’ run in the second came when they were able to stop him.

“We stopped the post (in the second quarter),” Endres said. “Whenever we didn’t, he took over. That was it. It ran through him. He beat us.”

Barnett and Russell each scored 17 points, tying for the game high. Sacred Heart sophomore Ryan Swirczynski led the Tigers with 10, followed Ganzon with 9 and Espinoza with 8.

Sacred Heart entered the game having won three of its prior four games, but Endres said the Tigers must keep improving to reach their goals this season.

“(We are) definitely not where we need to be,” Endres said. “Gotta get better. (We need to work on) blocking out, everything.”