Two major companies make the move to 4-day workweek per report

Investors, customers, employees and now government agencies are showing increasing concern about environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. Reports emerged in June 2021 that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is planning to make quarterly ESG reporting mandatory for all public companies. That news came hot on the heels of the creation of its new Climate and ESG Taskforce in March, with the express aim of clamping down on ESG-related misconduct. With President Biden revealing plans to make the entire power sector carbon neutral by 2025, oil and gas companies without ESG reporting are going to have to rapidly develop and implement strategies in order to prove to the administration that they are doing their part to lower emissions.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO