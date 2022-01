Georgia running back Zamir White may have arrived in Athens as a 5-star recruit in the 2018 class, but that does not mean he experienced a smooth road to stardom. White led the Bulldogs' offense in Monday night's 33-18 win over Alabama in the national championship with 13 carries for 84 yards (6.4 average) and a game-changing touchdown run in the third quarter, putting on a performance that might have seemed unlikely early in his injury-riddled career.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO