GBP/USD has been creeping steadily higher in the face of a softer US dollar. Some hawkish tones have been dialled down at the Fed by recent comments from officials. At 1.3729, GBP/USD is higher on the day so far, trading up 0.16% after climbing from a low of 1.3705. The price is stalling here but the US dollar has been on the backfoot and the pound is lapping it up. The Bank of England has been one of the more hawkish of the central banks.

CURRENCIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO