New businesses soared to record highs in 2021. Here’s a taste of one of them

The richest Ethereum whales across the globe are gobbling up two surging altcoins at a rapid rate as most of the crypto market continues to sputter. WhaleStats reports that in the past week the top 1000-largest Ethereum addresses have purchased Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK) more than any other crypto assets after Ethereum (ETH) and the stablecoins USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT).

