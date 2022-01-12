New businesses soared to record highs in 2021. Here’s a taste of one of them

Ethereum was the first programmable blockchain, but rising transaction fees have hindered adoption. Ethereum is the most popular dApp and DeFi ecosystem, though more scalable platforms are gaining ground. Solana and Terra could eventually achieve a similar level of success. Ethereum was a the first programmable blockchain, a platform where...
The richest Ethereum whales across the globe are gobbling up two surging altcoins at a rapid rate as most of the crypto market continues to sputter. WhaleStats reports that in the past week the top 1000-largest Ethereum addresses have purchased Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK) more than any other crypto assets after Ethereum (ETH) and the stablecoins USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT).
The stock market was having a solid session on Tuesday, with all three major averages in positive territory at 1:30 p.m. ET. However, insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was a big outperformer, with shares jumping 10%. So what. First of all, it's important to keep today's move higher in perspective....
Comments / 0