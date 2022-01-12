Cracker Barrel ordered to pay Tennessee man $4.3M after he was served dangerous chemicals

Jasper, Tenn. – A jury in the 12th Judicial District recently awarded a man $730,000 in economic damages and $3.6 million “non-economic damages,”as well as $5 million in punitive to a former Marion County resident from Cracker Barrel. The award stems from a 2014 incident that took place at the Cracker Barrel in Marion County. The plaintiff, William Cronnon ingested a cleaning substance known as Eco-San instead of the water he ordered. In the complaint filed with the Marion County Circuit Court Clerk on April 8, 2015, the plaintiff “continues to suffer severe permanent injuries, for which he has incurred and will continue to incur medical expenses, pain and suffering, permanent injury, lost wages and future earning capacity, and loss of enjoyment of life.”

MARION COUNTY, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO