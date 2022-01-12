ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee, calls probe an abuse of power

By Editorials
Washington Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump‘s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed...

www.washingtontimes.com

