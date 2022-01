ALBANY | Sen. Dan Stec has outlined his goals for the 2022 legislative session. “New York State must begin turning around its sadly unfortunate but well-earned reputation of being a high-tax, unfriendly business environment. I know many of my progressive colleagues are much more concerned about what to spend tax dollars on rather than where they come from. The reality, however, is that everything government funds is possible because of the tax revenue that businesses and people who are working generate.

ALBANY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO