5 Improvements We Want for Caldera in Warzone Pacific

The roll out of the first season of Warzone Pacific saw the debut of a brand new Gulag. Its layout is different to what players have experienced in previous seasons. This time around, there is a large house situated in the center of the area, with two lanes running along the outside. Dying for the first time in a match will send you to a 1v1 to get a second chance at redeployment. Since the launch of the battle royale, however, the Gulag has not been perfect. From a gas bug eliminating winners to players parachuting into Gulag matches, this aspect of the game has seen its fair share of bugs and glitches. Now, a new Gulag bug has apparently emerged in Warzone Pacific and, once again, it involves outside players intruding Gulag fights.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO