We have a new member in the whole challenge Jay-Z to a VERZUZ talk. On Monday night, Kodak Black decided to have his say on battling against Hov in a song competition. In a tweet, he said that he would do a VERZUZ battle with Jay — if he loses, Kodak will give up 15% of his music catalog in Hov’s favor and if he wins, Jay would have to make him the Vice President of his company, Roc Nation.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO