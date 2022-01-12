ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Representative Arrington and Senator Jones Introduce Legislation to Create an Animal Abuser Registry

capitalsoup.com
 1 day ago

Representative Kristen Arrington (D-Kissimmee) introduced HB 1341, an Act to create a statewide Animal Abuser Registry. The companion legislation, SB 1806, was filed by Senator...

capitalsoup.com

Comments / 0

Related
capitalsoup.com

Senator Torres & Representative Nixon File Legislation to Increase Housing Security for Florida’s Children

As Floridians continue to struggle with skyrocketing rent increases, Senator Victor Torres (D- Orlando) and Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) have filed SB 1776/HB 1335 in order to increase housing security for children and working families. Under the proposed legislation, a landlord would be required to provide three months notice before moving forward on an eviction for any tenant with children under the age of 18 or who is pregnant that reside within the dwelling.
FLORIDA STATE
capitalsoup.com

Representative Diamond and Senator Burgess File Bipartisan Legislation to Prevent Veteran Suicide in Florida

State Representative Ben Diamond (D- St. Petersburg) and State Senator Danny Burgess (R- Zephyrhills) have filed legislation to implement the Veteran Suicide Prevention Pilot Program in Florida. HB 1351 and SB 1712 will establish a pilot program directing the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs to offer each county and city veteran service officer specialized training and certification in preventing veteran suicide. Veteran service officers participating in the program will receive training to provide emergency crisis counseling for veterans experiencing an emotional or mental health crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
capitalsoup.com

Representative Ben Diamond and Senator Jeff Brandes File Legislation to Prevent Environmental Disasters from Phosphogypsum Stacks

In the aftermath of the toxic wastewater leak at Piney Point that allowed for a massive red tide bloom in Tampa Bay this past summer, Representative Ben Diamond (D- St. Petersburg) and Senator Jeff Brandes (R- St. Petersburg) have filed legislation to improve the abatement efforts of imminent hazards caused by phosphogypsum stacks in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
capitalsoup.com

Representative Morales and Senator Berman Files Legislation to Require FDLE and FDOT to Implement an Active Shooter Alert System

Representative Daisy Morales (D-Orlando) and Senator Lori Berman (D-Delray Beach) have filed HB 1271 and SB 1672 to require the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to implement an alert system to be activated on the report of an active shooter. The alert system would then notify residents within a 50-mile radius of the shooter’s location. The bill would also require the Florida Department of Transportation to establish a plan for providing relevant information to the public within the 50-mile radius using their existing dynamic message signs.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shevrin Jones
pasenategop.com

Mastriano Introduces Historic Legislation to Protect Parental Rights

HARRISBURG – Senator Doug Mastriano (PA-33) formally announced the introduction of a state statute that explicitly defines and protects parental rights as fundamental rights. SB 996 will make it clear that the state government or any of its political subdivisions may not infringe upon the fundamental rights of a...
HARRISBURG, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Senators Unveil Legislation to Crack Down on Bear Poaching

A pair of senators introduced legislation Tuesday that seeks to curb the poaching of bears in order to conserve their populations globally. The Bear Poaching Elimination Act, sponsored by Sens. John Kennedy, R-La., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., would ban the importation, exportation and interstate trade of certain internal organs poached from eight species of bears such as brown bears, black bears and polar bears. Similar legislation has been unveiled in Congress in previous years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kqennewsradio.com

SENATORS INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO GIVE EVERY AMERICAN MASKS

On Wednesday, Oregon’s U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley joined independent Senator Bernie Sanders, and more than 50 Democratic colleagues in both chambers to reintroduce what they call “lifesaving legislation” to manufacture and distribute highly-protective N95 masks to every person in Oregon and nationwide. A release...
OREGON STATE
Clayton News Daily

Scott to introduce legislation to address 'period poverty'

ATLANTA – State Representative Sandra Scott (D-Rex) has announced that she will introduce legislation to address “period poverty” and make menstrual hygiene products more accessible and more affordable to Georgians. Scott, along with State Reps. Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta) and Viola Davis (D-Stone Mountain), pre-filed House bills 861,...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Dog#Abuser#Hb 1341#Animal Abuser Registry#Sb 1806
capitalsoup.com

Representative Dan Daley Files Legislation to Allow for Harness Racing in the State of Florida

Representative Dan Daley (D-Coral Springs) has filed HB 1269 Pari-mutuel Wagering. This legislation allows for licensing to conduct harness racing in Florida. “An unfortunate consequence of the Special Session on Gaming was that certain members of the Legislature chose to put nearly 10,000 Floridians out of business by siding with an out-of-state multi-billion-dollar casino company. Harness racing, or Standardbred racing, enjoys a tradition in Florida that is over half a century-long, an important piece of our state’s agriculture economy. HB 1269, which I filed for the 2022 session, provides an avenue for harness racing to return to Florida while allowing the families in this industry to operate their small businesses and continue to raise their families,” said Representative Dan Daley.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Lauren Book, Kristen Arrington Want to Stop Testing Cosmetics on Animals in Florida

With the Legislature kicking off its regular session in. this week, two Democrats want to ban testing cosmetics on animals. At the end of last week, state Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, and state Rep. Kristen Arrington, D- Kissimmee, introduced a proposal “prohibiting a manufacturer from manufacturing, importing for profit, selling, or offering for sale a cosmetic developed or manufactured using cosmetic animal testing conducted or contracted by certain persons or from conducting or contracting for cosmetic animal testing; providing exceptions; providing labeling requirements for specified cosmetics; providing enforcement and civil penalties.”
FLORIDA STATE
capitalsoup.com

Sen. Polsky and Rep. Diamond File Bills to Safeguard Legislative Representation and Ensure Access to Vote-By-Mail Ballots for All Floridians

State Senator Tina Polsky and State Representative Ben Diamond today announced the filing of SB 1586 and HB 1217, respectively, to improve the state’s framework for filling legislative vacancies as well as to streamline and simplify the process by which Floridians may request vote-by-mail ballots. The companion bills seek to ensure that voters are not left without representation when vacancies occur, as is currently the case for more than 700,000 residents of Congressional District 20 due to the historically protracted special election timeline imposed by Governor Ron DeSantis after the death of Congressman Alcee Hastings. The legislation outlines sensible guidelines requiring special elections be scheduled in a reasonable and timely manner. Both bills also amend provisions of last year’s SB 90, which is now law, by allowing Floridians to request a vote-by-mail ballot upon registering to vote and continue voting by mail in all elections without repeated and onerous requests to participate.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Island Packet Online

SC Rep. Mace introduces legislation to help homeless US veterans

As housing prices continue to rise in the Lowcountry, the need to access affordable housing for those who risked everything in defense of our country has never been greater. While veterans make up approximately 6% of the nation’s population, they comprise almost 10% of our homeless population. Both parties...
CONGRESS & COURTS
capitalsoup.com

Senator Polsky and Representative Skidmore File Pediatric CPR Bill

Senator Tina Polsky (D- Boca Raton) and Representative Kelly Skidmore (D-Boca Raton) filed SB 1506 and HB 1009, which require that hospitals, birth centers, and other state-licensed birthing facilities provide infant/pediatric cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) information to parents of newborns prior to discharge. The legislation is designed to increase access to life-saving CPR information for parents.
BOCA RATON, FL
goldrushcam.com

California State Senator Scott Wiener Introduces SB 271, Fair Federal Juries Act, to Continue Creating More Representative Jury Pools

January 7, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced Senate Bill 271, the Fair Federal Juries Act. This legislation will expand jury pools in. federal courts in California by allowing them to summon jurors using state tax filing lists. This will help create more diverse and demographically representative juries in federal courts, as jurors are currently selected from narrower lists that are more likely to skew wealthier, whiter and generally less diverse. This legislation builds on SB 592 (Wiener, 2020), which expanded state jury pools. State jury pools had previously been made up of registered voters and licensed drivers or identification card holders. With SB 592, all tax filers in California can be summoned for jury duty in state courts. SB 271 would allow California’s federal courts to do the same.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tennesseestar.com

Senator Blackburn Introduces Bill to Support Manufacturers

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Wednesday joined Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) and introduced new legislation to help manufacturing across the United States. The bill, the Strengthening Support for American Manufacturing Act, would propose enhancements to improve the U.S. Department of Commerce’s manufacturing programs in order to better serve manufacturers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Biden heads to Senate with voting legislation on the line

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol on Thursday, hoping to deliver a jolt to their long-stalled voting and elections legislation despite the long odds still facing the top party priority. Since taking control of Congress and the White House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy