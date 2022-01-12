Representative Arrington and Senator Jones Introduce Legislation to Create an Animal Abuser Registry

With the Legislature kicking off its regular session in. this week, two Democrats want to ban testing cosmetics on animals. At the end of last week, state Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation, and state Rep. Kristen Arrington, D- Kissimmee, introduced a proposal “prohibiting a manufacturer from manufacturing, importing for profit, selling, or offering for sale a cosmetic developed or manufactured using cosmetic animal testing conducted or contracted by certain persons or from conducting or contracting for cosmetic animal testing; providing exceptions; providing labeling requirements for specified cosmetics; providing enforcement and civil penalties.”
