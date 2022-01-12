Representative Arrington and Senator Jones Introduce Legislation to Create an Animal Abuser Registry

State Senator Tina Polsky and State Representative Ben Diamond today announced the filing of SB 1586 and HB 1217, respectively, to improve the state’s framework for filling legislative vacancies as well as to streamline and simplify the process by which Floridians may request vote-by-mail ballots. The companion bills seek to ensure that voters are not left without representation when vacancies occur, as is currently the case for more than 700,000 residents of Congressional District 20 due to the historically protracted special election timeline imposed by Governor Ron DeSantis after the death of Congressman Alcee Hastings. The legislation outlines sensible guidelines requiring special elections be scheduled in a reasonable and timely manner. Both bills also amend provisions of last year’s SB 90, which is now law, by allowing Floridians to request a vote-by-mail ballot upon registering to vote and continue voting by mail in all elections without repeated and onerous requests to participate.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO