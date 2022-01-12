Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases in Connecticut show signs of slowing; positivity rate at 21% Wednesday

Connecticut’s rate of new COVID-19 cases may have begun to slow or even decrease, new numbers suggest, as experts say the state nears its omicron variant peak.

Connecticut reported 7,318 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a total that a few weeks ago would have marked a record but now represents a sign of modest improvement. The state’s seven-day average of new cases has now dropped two days in a row after hitting an all-time high on Monday.

After a period of sharp increase in late December and early January, COVID-19 cases and positivity rate have seemed to level off in recent days, leading experts to believe the state is approaching a peak, with a gradual decline in transmission to follow.

“We are at a plateau right now,” Dr. Tom Balcezak, chief clinical officer at Yale New Haven Health, said Wednesday. “I think what we will see with this in the coming five or six days is we will begin to see an ease-up of the total number patients in the hospital, but it will be a slow decline over the next four to six weeks.”

Though the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise in Connecticut, the rate of growth has slowed significantly since last week, and the southern part of the state — which has been at the front end of the omicron surge — may already be turning a corner.

“[Hospitalizations] appear to be plateauing or even coming down a little bit,” Yale New Haven Health CEO Marna Borgstrom said Wednesday, while also noting that the health system continues to treat COVID-19 patients at levels not seen since Connecticut’s spring 2020 wave.

As has been the case throughout the recent surge, state numbers show that vaccinated people remain far less likely to contract, to be hospitalized with and to die from COVID-19.

“Your best defense is still to be vaccinated and boosted and masked,” Balcezak said. “It is no guarantee against getting infected, but if you are infected, your chance of ending up in the hospital or ICU or dying is much, much, much less.”

Cases and positivity rate

Connecticut on Wednesday reported 7,318 new COVID-19 cases out of 34,460 tests, for a daily positivity rate of 21.2%. The state’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 23.4%, down slightly from earlier this week.

Connecticut has now averaged 9,196 daily COVID-19 cases over the past week, also down slightly from earlier this week. Unvaccinated residents have been about three times as likely to test positive in recent weeks as vaccinated residents, according to state numbers.

All eight Connecticut counties — along with nearly the entire rest of the country — are recording “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With this level of transmission, the CDC advises people to wear a mask in public indoor settings.

Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday, Connecticut had 1,939 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, up 19 from Tuesday. Hospital officials say some of those patients were admitted for non-coronavirus reasons before testing positive upon arrival but that a majority have significant COVID-19 symptoms.

Connecticut is now just 33 hospitalized patients shy of its record of 1,972, set on April 22, 2020.

According to the state, 68.3% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Hospital officials say the rate is significantly higher when considering only patients with severe symptoms.

Deaths

Connecticut reports COVID-19 deaths on Thursdays. Last week, the state recorded 121 deaths, bringing its total during the pandemic to 9,281.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have surged in Connecticut over recent weeks, deaths have risen but still remain far below the levels recorded last winter. Unvaccinated people in Connecticut have been about 17 times as likely to die from COVID-19 in recent weeks as those who are vaccinated, according to state numbers.

The United States has now recorded 843,426 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.

Vaccinations

As of Wednesday, 90.4% of all Connecticut residents and 95% of those 12 and older had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 75.4% of all residents and 84.1% of those 12 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Additionally, about 46.4% of fully vaccinated Connecticut residents 18 or older have received a booster dose.

The CDC warns that booster shots are sometimes misclassified as first doses, likely inflating the reported number of first-dose coverage and understating the true number of people who have received boosters.

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .