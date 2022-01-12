ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains mostly lower Livestock mixed

 1 day ago

Wheat for Mar. fell 12.50 cents at $7.5775 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2 cents at $5.99...

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Lower Ahead of Reports

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 4 to 6 cents lower; wheat futures are 4 to 8 cents lower. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Wednesday with trade working around $6.00 nearby with pre-report position squaring likely to continue until 11 a.m. CST. Ethanol margins will continue to be squeezed by tepid short-term demand with production off 42,000 barrels per day (bpd), with a near record stocks build of 1.552 million barrels. Basis should remain rangebound to slightly weaker in the short term with warmer midweek weather to help movement.
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Monday Blues Drive Markets Lower

It was a gloomy and lethargic day for the livestock complex as the markets closed lower and the cash market didn’t see much interest. It was a gloomy day throughout the livestock complex as the futures market had a cold demeanor about it and the livestock contracts couldn’t help but trade lower. The biggest fundamental hindrance for both the cattle and hog markets is the slow chain speeds in which packing plants are running, because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Lower, Wheat Higher

Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday Monday; soybean futures are 23 to 26 cents lower; wheat futures are 2 to 7 cents higher. Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday with softer spread action as trade continues to work around the $6.00 area with more position squaring on deck ahead of the report coming Wednesday. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums and demand soft.
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Still Sour About Grain Market’s Rally

Some cash cattle trade has been reported in the South at steady prices, but Northern cattle are trading steady to $1.00 lower than last week. Cattle contracts are still licking their wounds from Tuesday’s aggressive jump in the grain markets. The cash cattle market has begun to trade and packers have purchased cattle steady to $1.00 lower than last week’s average. While the cattle complex may be suffering, lean hog futures are rallying as support bolsters the market from nearly every aspect.
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Mixed Trading Activity Might Continue

The cattle market just could not find the buying interest Monday to match the bullish expectation of cash this week. It was too early in week for any definite interest from packers, but traders were unwilling to buy futures in anticipation of fundamental support. Hogs fared a little better with futures mixed due to slightly higher cash and good demand.
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Contracts Finish Mixed

Heading into Tuesday’s trade, the livestock market is hoping to know feedlot’s asking prices for the week. It was a mixed day for the livestock complex as the cattle contracts saw little interest, but the lean hog market was able to close mostly higher. With the onset of Prop 12, we weren’t sure how things were going to fare in the hog market come Monday.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Ag Markets Sharply Lower Ahead of Exports

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 15 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 3/4 cents. Grain markets are sharply weaker overnight, taking no direction from the stronger energy sector. Minneapolis wheat and soy meal are leading losses overnight. Minneapolis is caught in a liquidation trend while meal is only one day removed from contract highs.
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trade Mixed Into Afternoon

The livestock complex is trading in a mixed manner into Thursday afternoon as many traders are already checking out for the long weekend. It’s a mixed market environment for the livestock sector as the feeder cattle contracts trade higher but the live cattle and lean hog contracts both venture lower. The market isn’t likely to see a lot more support develop until next week as traders step out early for the long weekend.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Lower as New Year Approaches

March soybeans fell 30 1/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat was down 17 1/2 cents, the top percentage losers among Thursday’s grain-related trade. Soybean prices were hurt by reports of rain in Parana, Brazil, and a second consecutive new marketing year low of soybean export sales in Thursday morning’s report.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Trade Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 1 1/2 cents per bushel, March soybeans are up 2 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed with corn and wheat lower while the soy complex is also mixed with soybeans and oil higher while meal trades lower. Wheat markets look especially vulnerable to additional weakness if row crops aren’t going to do the heavy lifting to the upside.
