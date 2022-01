BMW is going to make a lot of fans happy when it revives the CSL moniker in 2023. However, with the revival of such an iconic nameplate also comes a ton of pressure. BMW needs to nail the upcoming M4 CSL or it’s going to face backlash from the enthusiast community like it’s never seen before. Thankfully, the car on which it’s based — the M4 Competition — is already excellent. By extension, the BMW M4 CSL should be flipping outstanding.

