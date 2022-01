The Philadelphia 76ers‘ desire to trade Ben Simmons has not wavered, however, the team has no indication that is willing to offload the former No. 1 pick for anything less than a premium. While dealing Simmons at the trade deadline would seemingly be the ideal option for the Sixers, GM Daryl Morey reportedly has a preferred scenario for the disgruntled star. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, a “growing number of rival teams” now believe that Morey would prefer to keep Simmons beyond the trade deadline in order to facilitate a monster sign-and-trade deal for him during the offseason.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO