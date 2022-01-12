Wednesday Recruiting Notebook | Updated 3:00 p.m.

A few more folks have written in to give us their thoughts about CircuitPython in 2022. Thank you both!. I would like limited multicore access to the second core from circuitpython on the RP2040. It’s okay if that access is just to C/C++ code running on the second core with Circuitpython running on the first core. I’d like some means to pass variables back and forth. Could be a mailbox, queue, shared memory, or whatever is currently supported by the RP2040’s C API. The communication does not need to be real-time, 1ms would be fast enough for me, though real-time locks as supported by Micropython would be great. #CircuitPython2022.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO