Coaches enjoy any opportunity to connect sports to life lessons. Carmel wrestling coach Ed Pendoski found one when his Greyhounds team beat Westfield 42-19 in a dual meet Wednesday at the Eric Clark Activity Center. The meet was tougher than the score indicated, as there were quite a few close matches that evening, and Carmel was behind in a couple of the matches that it came back to win.

CARMEL, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO